Rebecca Long-Bailey sets out pitch to be next Labour leader

Rebecca Long-Bailey has set out her pitch for the top job, saying that she is “considering” standing to become the next leader of the Labour Party.

In an article for The Guardian, Long-Bailey set out her approach for getting Labour into power and gave her thoughts on why the party lost earlier this month.

The Shadow Business Secretary suggested that some of the blame could be attributed to the party’s “compromise solution” on Brexit, but also that “Labour’s support has been falling in many communities for a decade or more”.

The MP for Salford and Eccles wrote that Labour must bring about a revival of “progressive patriotism and solidarity” to win in modern Britain.

Long-Bailey also said that Labour is strongest as a “pluralist” party, and that she is therefore supporting Angela Rayner for deputy leader.

The Shadow Business Secretary wrote: “The country was sharply divided by Brexit, and our compromise solution satisfied too few. But we can’t blame Brexit alone, and we must recognise that it’s no good having the right solutions if people don’t believe you can deliver them.”

She added: “Strategies designed in Westminster were partly to blame, but it’s also true that Labour’s support has been falling in many communities for a decade or more. We must rebuild trust, not only in our party but in the idea that change really is possible.”

The leadership hopeful warned against returning to a “politics of the past” and said: “Our transformative agenda is principled and popular, while triangulation and soft pedalling will only take us backwards.

“There are many lessons to learn from the defeat, but it’s clear we didn’t lose because of our commitments to scrap universal credit, invest in public services or abolish tuition fees.”

Long-Bailey wrote about the importance of Labour’s green industrial revolution to tackle the climate crisis and grow industry in the UK. She said Labour must “rebuild the broad base of support that will get us into government and this work must begin immediately”.

The MP for Salford and Eccles declared: “To win we must revive this progressive patriotism and solidarity in a form fit for modern Britain… We must stand for pride in our communities, dignity in our work and a common purpose that unites communities across the country.”

She ended by saying: “We are strongest when we stand together as a pluralist Labour family. That is why I’m not only considering standing to be leader, but also supporting Angela Rayner as deputy.”

Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis have already formally announced that they are standing, and there are several other MPs that have indicated they might also put their names forward.

Keir Starmer has said that he is “seriously considering” a bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Yvette Cooper are also considering standing, and Ian Lavery and David Lammy are possible candidates too.