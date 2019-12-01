Sunday shows: Corbyn on terror, Brexit, antisemitism and monarchy

Jeremy Corbyn talked about the terrorist attack, saying the police “had no choice” but to kill the perpetrator, as well as other issues from Brexit and antisemitism to the Royal Family.

On the London Bridge attack…

On lessons to be learnt: “T here has to be a very full investigation into the circumstances of the prison sentence that was served and the release from it and what services can do to help.”

On whether people convicted of terrorism offences need to serve a full prison sentence: “I think it depends on the circumstances, it depends on the sentence but crucially depends on what they’ve done in prison.”

So not necessarily then? “No, not necessarily, no. I think there has to be an examination of how our prison services work and crucially what happens to them on release from prison.”

“There were apparently no probation service involvement in monitoring this former prisoner, who after all had only served half his sentence and he came out I think a year ago, and there has to be an examination of what goes on in the prison because prisons ought to be a place where people are put away because of major serious offences but also a place where rehabilitation takes place.”

On what a Labour government would do: “ One, properly fund our prison service so that the prison officers are able to do their job both as prison officers as well as educators as well as people that deal with dangerous prisoners who committed very dangerous, very serious offences.

“Secondly, that there be a psychological assessment of somebody in his situation before they are released to see if they are actually a danger, an ever present danger to society, and that the Parole Board be involved in making that decision whether they go out ahead of full sentence and after that, we have a probation service worthy of the name.”

On whether the police were right to shoot the terrorist dead: “I think they had no choice. They were stuck with a situation where there was a credible threat of a bomb belt around his body and it’s an awful situation for any police officer, any public servant to be put in.”