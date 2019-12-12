This is where Labour wants London members to go on polling day

Labour sent out an email to members in London this week with advice on where to help get-out-the-vote on polling day. The GOTV operation being undertaken until 10pm will make a difference in this general election.
If you can only travel for up to an hour to your polling day location, Labour recommends that you go to:
Watford – 20 minutes from Euston
Milton Keynes South – 35 mins from Euston to Bletchley
Milton Keynes North – 40 mins from Euston to Wolverton
Bedford – 35 mins from St Pancras
Peterborough – 45 mins from Kings Cross
Ipswich – 55 mins from Liverpool Street
Canterbury – 56 mins from St Pancras
If you can travel a little further from the capital today, Labour would like you go to travel to:
Coventry South – 1 hour 20 mins from Euston
Stoke-on-Trent Central – 1 hour 25 mins from Euston to Stoke-on-Trent
Stoke-on-Trent North – 1 hour 40 mins from Euston to Longport
Derby North – 1 hour 23 mins from St. Pancras to Derby
Birmingham Northfield – 1 hour 30 mins from Euston to Longbridge
Lincoln – 2 hours from Kings Cross
West Bromwich West – 1 hour 50 mins from Euston to Dudley Port
Wolverhampton North East – 1 hour 44 mins from Euston to Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton South West – 1 hour 44 mins from Euston to Wolverhampton
Remember that your nearest London marginal seat or favourite candidate will likely have many, many more volunteers today than any of the seats listed above. If you want to defend key Labour Leave seats that are under threat of going Tory, check out our list. For details of the campaign centres and to contact the local organisers, go to Momentum’s mycampaignmap.com.
