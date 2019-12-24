WATCH: Corbyn’s Christmas message – “this has been a difficult year”

Jeremy Corbyn has released his Christmas message, saying it’s been “a difficult year” and urging people to build a “sense of togetherness – not just for Christmas”.

The Labour leader hinted at the election defeat in the video, reminded viewers of “injustice and inequality”, and encouraged people to reflect on what unites them.

Corbyn said: “This has been a difficult year for many of us. We didn’t succeed in delivering the change that so many people desperately need.

“But Christmas is a chance to listen and reflect, and remember all the things that bind us together: our compassion, our determination to tackle injustice, and our hope for a better world.”

He went on to say: “At Christmas, too often the scale of injustice and inequality is in very plain sight. As people hurry home through out busy high streets, often loaded with shopping bags, seeing those who have no home and no hope beside them. Adverts for mouth-watering Christmas meals, when we know that many children are hungry.”

The Labour leader finished by saying: “Together we have the power to bring about change in our communities and to make a real difference to the lives of others. Together, let’s do all we can to make this a country that cares for the many and not the few. And do everything we can to reach out to neighbours and build that sense of togetherness – not just for Christmas, but for all the months and years ahead.”