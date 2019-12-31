Jeremy Corbyn has encouraged supporters, describing Labour as “the resistance” against the Prime Minister, in the leader’s annual New Year message.

Speaking about 2019, the Labour leader made no direct mention of the general election result but said that it had been “quite the year”.

Corbyn said: “2019 has been quite the year for our country and for our labour movement. And now we are not just entering a new year but a new decade. And the period ahead could not be more important.”

The MP for Islington North said: “It won’t be easy. But we have built a movement. We are the resistance to Boris Johnson. We will be campaigning every day. We will be on the frontline, both in parliament and on the streets.

“Protecting our public services. Protecting healthcare free at the point of use. Protecting our communities, in all their brilliant diversity.

“And standing up for internationalism, global solidarity and co-operation, and working with movements and parties seeking social justice and change all over the world.

“And make no mistake our movement is very strong. We are half a million people and growing. We are in every region and nation of our country.”

He defiantly ended the message: “The fight continues – there is no other choice. So if you’re with us already, I can’t wait to meet the challenges ahead together. But if you’re not – join us. Join Labour today.”

Corbyn is expected to stand down in March following a leadership contest. Some of those vying to succeed him have already announced their candidacy and more have indicated they are considering standing.

Rebecca Long-Bailey declared yesterday that she is considering putting herself forward, while Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis have already formally announced.

Keir Starmer has also said he is “seriously considering” a bid for the top job. Other potential candidates include Ian Lavery, Lisa Nandy, David Lammy, Jess Phillips and Yvette Cooper.