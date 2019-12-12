WATCH: Labour’s 10 most successful campaign videos

During the 2019 general election Labour ran the most successful social media campaign the country has ever seen, according to the party.

In an effort to bypass the largely Conservative-supporting mainstream media, Labour developed a digital strategy focussed on creating and sharing persuasive content – particularly videos.

On Facebook, Labour and Jeremy Corbyn achieved over 86 million views on campaign videos. Boris Johnson and the Conservatives reached only around 25 million views.

According to Labour, Jeremy Corbyn has been retweeted 2.4 million times in the 42 days up to December 9th, compared to 1.4 million in the 52 days of the 2017 general election.

Below are the most viewed campaign videos.

1. Our wonderful NHS.

13,400,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

May I ask you to watch this short video I made about the NHS?pic.twitter.com/VNzKPYGgq2 — rob delaney 🌹mycampaignmap.com (@robdelaney) November 23, 2019

2. If you’re not sure who to vote for, watch this.

9,500,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

If you're not sure who to vote for, watch this. pic.twitter.com/rBCBLzfoRp — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 11, 2019

3. Jeremy Corbyn’s 60 second challenge.

7,200,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

And it takes just 60 seconds to vote for them too.#VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/SEMkhQKHaF — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 12, 2019

4. Labour’s immigration video.

6,500,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

When politicians resort to blaming immigrants, you know they've run out of ideas. pic.twitter.com/LqYdjOzOJa — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 14, 2019

5. Mean tweets with Jeremy Corbyn.

3,700,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

This was surprisingly fun. pic.twitter.com/Tjl60l70bl — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 9, 2019

6. Gogglebox reacts to nurses pledge.

3,600,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

7. Nicky Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

3,100,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

"Why don't you just be honest?" pic.twitter.com/zXGEHzLP3f — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 25, 2019

8. Boris Johnson quotes.

3,000,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

"One person said all these?" pic.twitter.com/N6nJ0NMYRA — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 8, 2019

9. Jessi on the value of our NHS.

2,747,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

Thank you Jessi for sending me this powerful video. pic.twitter.com/1IEmJRSvD1 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 30, 2019

10. Jeremy Corbyn’s friend Jayne.

2,600,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

I met Jayne in July and it breaks my heart to receive this video today. pic.twitter.com/dWvZAUqyQF — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 17, 2019

Bonus: Our added favourites.

Emeli Sande: You are not alone

It’s time for real change.