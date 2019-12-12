Home

WATCH: Labour’s 10 most successful campaign videos

Elliot Chappell

During the 2019 general election Labour ran the most successful social media campaign the country has ever seen, according to the party.

In an effort to bypass the largely Conservative-supporting mainstream media, Labour developed a digital strategy focussed on creating and sharing persuasive content – particularly videos.

On Facebook, Labour and Jeremy Corbyn achieved over 86 million views on campaign videos. Boris Johnson and the Conservatives reached only around 25 million views.

According to Labour, Jeremy Corbyn has been retweeted 2.4 million times in the 42 days up to December 9th, compared to 1.4 million in the 52 days of the 2017 general election.

Below are the most viewed campaign videos.

1. Our wonderful NHS.

13,400,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

 

2. If you’re not sure who to vote for, watch this.

9,500,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

3. Jeremy Corbyn’s 60 second challenge.

7,200,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

4. Labour’s immigration video.

6,500,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

5. Mean tweets with Jeremy Corbyn.

3,700,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

6. Gogglebox reacts to nurses pledge.

3,600,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

7. Nicky Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

3,100,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

8. Boris Johnson quotes.

3,000,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

9. Jessi on the value of our NHS.

2,747,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

10. Jeremy Corbyn’s friend Jayne.

2,600,000 views across Facebook and Twitter.

Bonus: Our added favourites. 

Emeli Sande: You are not alone

It’s time for real change.

