WATCH: McDonnell says Labour’s commitment on poverty is radical but achievable

John McDonnell delivered a speech on the economy today, declaring that Labour’s manifesto commitments on poverty are “achievable and realistic”.

The Shadow Chancellor spoke to an audience in Birmingham this morning about the party’s ambition to “abolish poverty”, setting out how much better-off each family would be under Labour.

Speaking about Labour’s manifesto commitments, the Shadow Chancellor said: “They are radical, but they’re achievable. They are achievable and realistic. Because of the commitment we can show when we go into government.”

Emphasising the difference between Labour’s approach and that of the Tories, McDonnell said: “We don’t believe it’s enough to offer people a hand-out… We don’t believe in tolerating poverty.”