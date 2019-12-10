WATCH: Our interview with Matt Kerr, Labour’s PPC for Glasgow South West

Earlier this month, LabourList editor Sienna Rodgers visited Glasgow South West to “doorchap” and interview Labour candidate Matt Kerr.

In the interview, the former postie talks about the reaction to Labour’s plan to compensate the so-called WASPI women, how his union – the CWU – has influenced the party’s manifesto and why he’s keen to dispel the idea that the SNP are “somehow a left-wing party”.

