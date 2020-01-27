Baillie vs Kerr: Rolling list of Scottish Labour’s deputy leader nominations

Two candidates – Jackie Baillie and Matt Kerr – are competing for the backing of Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) to enter the next stage of Scottish Labour’s deputy leadership race. Baillie came through the first stage with 60 nominations from MPs, MSPs and councillors, while Kerr secured 33. A third candidate gained the required nominations – Pauline McNeill, who won the backing of 17 colleagues. But she decided to drop out of the contest.

To secure their place on the final ballot, the two remaining candidates must either pass through the local party route or via affiliates. Just like the UK Labour candidates for deputy and leader, the Scottish hopefuls will need to secure nominations from 5% of CLPs – a total of four – or three affiliated organisations, including two trade unions, comprising 5% of the affiliated membership. The nomination period opened on January 20th and closes on February 14th.

Baillie has twice served as the acting leader of the Scottish Labour Party, but was removed from the cabinet by Richard Leonard in 2018. Kerr has strong trade union links – the left-wing Glasgow councillor and former postie is the son of Andy Kerr, deputy general secretary of the communications union CWU.

Last updated: 10.25pm, Monday, January 27th.

Below is the list of nominations for the Scottish Labour deputy position. (UK leader and deputy nominations from the CLP are included in brackets.)

Jackie Baillie – 3 nominations

Cunninghame North (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

East Kilbride (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Eastwood (Keir Starmer; Ian Murray)

Matt Kerr – 3 nominations

Angus North and Mearns (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Angela Rayner)

Edinburgh Western (Keir Starmer; Angela Rayner)

Orkney (Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon)