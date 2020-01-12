Hundreds of Labour members urge MPs to put Dawn Butler on the ballot paper

Almost 500 Labour members have signed a statement urging MPs and MEPs to help deputy leadership hopeful Dawn Butler make it onto the ballot paper.

The Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary has received 15 nominations from her parliamentary party colleagues so far – falling short of the 22 required to enter the next stage of Labour’s deputy leadership election.

To avoid being knocked out of the race, Butler needs seven of the 60 Labour MPs and MEPs who have not yet handed in their nominations papers to vote in her favour before the Monday deadline at 2.30pm.

Celebrating her work as an equalities advocate, “unwavering” support for Labour and “powerful” speeches, the statement currently signed by 468 members says her voice and politics should be included to “recognise the diversity of our membership”.

Current frontrunner Angela Rayner has already exceeded the threshold with 72 nominations, while Scottish MP Ian Murray is also through on 30. Richard Burgon and Rosena Allin-Khan are slightly ahead of Butler but have not yet won enough support either.

Leadership candidates must win the support of 10% of MPs and MEPs and then either 5% of local parties or three affiliate organisations including two trade unions to secure their places on the leader and deputy leader ballot papers.

Below is the full text of the statement.

We are grassroots members of the Labour Party who believe that Dawn Butler deserves to be on the deputy leadership ballot paper. Her work on liberation as Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities has been fantastic, and she has been a real advocate for women, BAME people, LGBT+ people, disabled people, and particularly for trans people in the face of media and internal hostility.

She has shown unwavering support for the party all the way through, and with her powerful speeches has inspired many people to see her as a deserving candidate for the deputy leadership position.

While not all of us have decided which way we are voting, we certainly think that we, along with our fellow members, deserve a real choice in the election. Dawn’s voice, and the politics she represents, must absolutely be on the ballot paper to recognise the diversity of our membership, not just in identity but also in thought. It would be a shame for her to miss the chance to put her case forward to the membership, just because she didn’t receive the required number of nominations from a small part of our vast Labour movement.

We call on MPs and MEPs to nominate Dawn so she can reach the 22 nominations required to progress to the next stage, as well as for MPs and MEPs who have already nominated someone else to ask their fellow PLP and EPLP members to nominate her.

We also call on members and staffers who know MPs and MEPs to consider making the case to them, so we can truly represent the party in all its glory.

468 signatories:

Saranya Thambirajah, Harrow West,

Maliha Reza, North East Bedfordshire, CLP Youth Officer / LCF Representative

Ansh Bhatnagar, Slough, London Labour Students Chair

Chlöe Hopkins, Beverley and Holderness, Women’s Officer

Anisha Faruk, Oxford West & Abingdon

Stefano Vozza , Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Amen Tesfay, Enfield North, Youth coordinator

Stefan Mohamed, Filton and Bradley Stoke,

Amber Goodwin, Hull West and Hessle, CLP chair

Nassime Bizori, Liverpool Wavertree

Khaled Kiswani, Feltham and Heston

Alex Thomas, Torfaen, CWU Delegate

Emily Bagnall, Canterbury, Youth Officer Canterbury CLP, Canterbury Christchurch Student Union Labour Society President

Krissie Beadle, Hastings and Rye

Daniel Richards, Cardiff Central

Ana Oppenheim, Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Dana Byrne, Canterbury

Ben McGowan, Bromley & Chislehurst

