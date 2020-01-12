Hundreds of Labour members urge MPs to put Dawn Butler on the ballot paper

Almost 500 Labour members have signed a statement urging MPs and MEPs to help deputy leadership hopeful Dawn Butler make it onto the ballot paper.
The Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary has received 15 nominations from her parliamentary party colleagues so far – falling short of the 22 required to enter the next stage of Labour’s deputy leadership election.
To avoid being knocked out of the race, Butler needs seven of the 60 Labour MPs and MEPs who have not yet handed in their nominations papers to vote in her favour before the Monday deadline at 2.30pm.
Celebrating her work as an equalities advocate, “unwavering” support for Labour and “powerful” speeches, the statement currently signed by 468 members says her voice and politics should be included to “recognise the diversity of our membership”.
Current frontrunner Angela Rayner has already exceeded the threshold with 72 nominations, while Scottish MP Ian Murray is also through on 30. Richard Burgon and Rosena Allin-Khan are slightly ahead of Butler but have not yet won enough support either.
Leadership candidates must win the support of 10% of MPs and MEPs and then either 5% of local parties or three affiliate organisations including two trade unions to secure their places on the leader and deputy leader ballot papers.
Below is the full text of the statement.
We are grassroots members of the Labour Party who believe that Dawn Butler deserves to be on the deputy leadership ballot paper. Her work on liberation as Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities has been fantastic, and she has been a real advocate for women, BAME people, LGBT+ people, disabled people, and particularly for trans people in the face of media and internal hostility.
She has shown unwavering support for the party all the way through, and with her powerful speeches has inspired many people to see her as a deserving candidate for the deputy leadership position.
While not all of us have decided which way we are voting, we certainly think that we, along with our fellow members, deserve a real choice in the election. Dawn’s voice, and the politics she represents, must absolutely be on the ballot paper to recognise the diversity of our membership, not just in identity but also in thought. It would be a shame for her to miss the chance to put her case forward to the membership, just because she didn’t receive the required number of nominations from a small part of our vast Labour movement.
We call on MPs and MEPs to nominate Dawn so she can reach the 22 nominations required to progress to the next stage, as well as for MPs and MEPs who have already nominated someone else to ask their fellow PLP and EPLP members to nominate her.
We also call on members and staffers who know MPs and MEPs to consider making the case to them, so we can truly represent the party in all its glory.
468 signatories:
Saranya Thambirajah, Harrow West,
Maliha Reza, North East Bedfordshire, CLP Youth Officer / LCF Representative
Ansh Bhatnagar, Slough, London Labour Students Chair
Chlöe Hopkins, Beverley and Holderness, Women’s Officer
Anisha Faruk, Oxford West & Abingdon
Stefano Vozza , Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Amen Tesfay, Enfield North, Youth coordinator
Stefan Mohamed, Filton and Bradley Stoke,
Amber Goodwin, Hull West and Hessle, CLP chair
Nassime Bizori, Liverpool Wavertree
Khaled Kiswani, Feltham and Heston
Alex Thomas, Torfaen, CWU Delegate
Emily Bagnall, Canterbury, Youth Officer Canterbury CLP, Canterbury Christchurch Student Union Labour Society President
Krissie Beadle, Hastings and Rye
Daniel Richards, Cardiff Central
Ana Oppenheim, Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Dana Byrne, Canterbury
Ben McGowan, Bromley & Chislehurst
Abby Tomlinson, Poplar and Limehouse
Beth Desmond, Brighton, Pavilion
Isla Whateley, Vauxhall
Eloise Harris, Bethnal Green and Bow CLP, Chair of Queen Mary Labour Society
Abdallah Al-Ammari, Stirling, BAME Officer, Scottish Young Labour
Jacob Armstrong, Blaydon
Iman Ahmadi Moghaddam, Brent North, Youth Officer
Joe Bailey, Weaver Vale
Benedict Lawrence, Orpington,
Milly Whibberley, Mid Derbyshire CLP
Jabu Nala-Hartley, Oxford, Council candidate
Aaron Smith, Oxford East
Patrick Jenkins, Greenwich and Woolwich, Labour for a Public Vote Organiser
Lola Fayokun, Hornchurch and Upminster, BAME Officer for LSE Labour Society, Campaigns and Membership Officer for Havering and Dagenham Young Labour
Sam Knights, Islington South and Finsbury, Youth Officer
Jenni Thorburn, Vauxhall CLP
Joseph Hamm, Loughborough
James Marsh, Truro and Falmouth, Youth Officer, FX Labour Society Secretary
Edward Williamson, Chipping Barnet
Arthur Webber, Peterborough CLP, Labour Students National Trans Officer
Aniqah Choudhri, Wythenshawe and Sale East
Neal Tank, Ealing Central and Acton
Callum Mair, Streatham
David Holderness, Cheadle CLP,
Sean Smyth, Manchester Central CLP,
Reuben Duffy, Airdrie and Shotts
William Sorenson, Oxford East
Holly Weston, Hull North
Wrenna Robson, Runnymede and Weybridge
Wayne Rhodes, Sheffield South East
James Bedford, Oldham East and Saddleworth
Mike Campbell, Walthamstow
Benjamin Smith, Isle of Wight, Youth and Students Officer
Duncan Davis, Nottingham East
Tom Gann, Chipping Barnet, Editor New Socialist
Jonathan Biggins, Nottingham South
Jamil Ismaili, Cardiff South & Penarth
Dee Stuart , Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, LGBT Officer
Kayleigh Wenham, Holgate York
Dylan James Hamilton, Grantham and Stamford
John Watson, Sheffield Central
Zac Hills, Bosworth
Luke Myer, Liverpool Riverside
C. Leech, Hackney South
Bobby Kent, Ashton-Under-Lyne, Disability Officer North West Young Labour
Joe Baker, Doncaster Central, Post grad rep UoN labour
Alena Ivanova, Bethnal Green and Bow, Women’s Forum secretary
Charlie Harrington, Runnymede & Weybridge
Kourosh Newman-Zand, Hove
Charlie Caine , Norwich North
Fabian Newton-Edgar, Leeds North East, Youth Officer
Chelsea Chadwick, City of Durham
Sinan Kose, Nottingham South, Youth Officer
Vik Chechi-Ribeiro , Withington
Joanne McEwan, Oxford
Harith Aldeghather, North East Herts
Dylan Hever Whyte, Inverness and Nairn, Youth Officer
Alex Moreland, Twickenham
Sean Leggatt-Bulaitis, Leeds West, Leeds Young Labour Secretary
Daniel Eales, Darlington
Rabyah Khan, Oxford West & Abingdon, Chair
Ali Lloyd, Edinburgh Northern & Leith
Peter Miles, Mid Worcestershire
Conor Brogan, NE Herts, LCF CHAIR
Max Holloway, Welwyn Hatfield, Councillor and Campaign Coordinator
Heather Middlehurst, St Helens South & Whiston
Charlie Turner, Lewes
Owen Emmerson, Wealden
Jay Staker, Oxford East, Labour councillor candidate
Ben Ackland, Lewes
Richard Mischook, Northern Ireland, Party Member
Jacob Richardson, Haltemprice and Howden
John Webber, Walthamstow
Oban Mackie, Bridgwater and West Somerset
Elizabeth Darbyshire-Brown, Birmingham Selly Oak
Megan Goacher, Wirral
Abigail Mattingly, Wycombe CLP, Women’s Officer
Jason Okundaye, Battersea
Bethany Edwards, Spelthorne, Communications Officer
Jenny Harrison, North Shropshire
Tom Halligan, Riverside CLP
Arielle Bennett-Lovell, Stevenage, Membership Officer
Joe Cooper, Wimbledon
Paul Trembath, Liverpool Riverside
Josh Kitto, Mitcham and Morden
Sophie Parker-Rees, East Devon
Jonathan Bagley, Sheffield Heeley
Barnaby Walker, Hammersmith
Corey Davies, Manchester Central
Graeme Tierney, Tottenham
Paul Watson, Stretford & Urmston
Sarah Dorman , Lewisham Deptford, Vice Chair Lewisham Deptford Womens forum
Blue Weiss, Hornsey and Wood Green
Joseph Razavi, Manchester Gorton
Ian D. Morris, Oxford
Lina Slim, Islington South
Valerie , Islington north CLP
Tim Broughton, Stevenage, TULO
James Grogan, Ilford North
Gary Spedding, Tynemouth CLP, Vice Chair of Tynemouth Branch Labour
Will Ako, Chingford and Wood Green
Nicki Kindersley, Cardiff North
Estella Adeyeri, Hornsey and Wood Green
Siobhán Campbell, Romford CLP
Megan Thomas, Cardiff South and Penarth , Vice Chair (Policy and Campaigns)
Kieran Glasssmith , Bristol West, TULO
Fraser Amos, Coventry North West, Warwick Labour Society Co-Chair
Jack Hancock, Salford and Eccles
Giles Walton, Vauxhall
Jenny Symmons, Bethnal Green and Bow, Campaigns Officer
James Laister-Smith, Coventry South
Will Yong , Camberwell and Peckham , Vice Chair Membership (branch), GC Delegate (CLP)
Dan Jones, Sefton Central
Samuel Burns, Chingford and Woodford Green, GC delegate
Katey Pugh, Canterbury, Political Education Officer
Tom King, Walthamstow
Patrick Rafferty, Brighton, Kemptown
Lawrence Monk, Birkenhead
Mish Rahman, Aldridge Brownhills, Aldridge Brownhills CLP Chair
Altair Seel, Stirling
Cian Ireland, Stirling, Treasurer of Stirling Labour Society
James Caruana, Cardiff South and Penarth
Jack Fielding, Bath, Acting LGBT Officer
Samir Rana, Bristol West
A. Currie, Glasgow South
Oliver Daly, Erith and Thamesmead
Moshe Mankoff, Gateshead
Teresa Clark, Lewisham West and Penge, Acting Chair, Women’s Conference Arrangements Committee (in personal capacity) CLP Secretary, Lewisham West and Penge (in personal capacity)
James Simpson, Birmingham Yardley CLP
Ian Vaudrey, South Dorset CLP
Stuart Wragg, Carlisle
Lee Starr-Elliott, Bristol South
Ellie Milne-Brown, Oxford West and Abingdon
Rebecca Whalley, Bristol West
George Cammack, Exeter, President of Exeter University Labour Society
Róisín Spencer, Lewisham East
Eden Ladley, Macclesfield
Sennen Cork, Bristol South
Billy Smith, Leeds North West
Kate Byard, Exeter
Róisín McCallion, Oxford West and Abingdon
Mark Pendleton, Manchester Gorton
Matthew Ferrie, Stirling
Harry Vinall-Smeeth, Hornsey and Wood Green
Nigel Spencer, Manchester Withington
Kerry Bailes, Bristol South
Phoebe Jesson, Rossendale and Darwen
Martin Le Brech, Aberdeen Central, Chair of Aberdeen University Labour Students
Thomas Selig, China & SE Asia
Kate le Vann, South Cambridgeshire
Jawwad Mustafa, Sunderland Central
Lucy Ladyman, Poplar and Limehouse
Lewis Jamieson, Liverpool Wavertree
Matthew Wainman, Liverpool Walton
Charlotte Faulkner, Sheffield Heeley
Frank Chamberlain, Liverpool Riverside
Lilah Geist, Newcastle East
India Rees, Manchester Gorton
Rachel Brown, Leeds West
Leo Holmes, Cardiff Central, Chair of Cardiff Labour Students
Jobie Budd, Camberwell & Peckham
Sammi Ferhaoui, Enfield North
Aaron Horsley, Hull North
Faith Romeo, Richmond Park
Ryan Bogle, Brighton Kemptown, CLP Youth Officer
Ben Sadler, Twickenham
Joey Frances, Gorton
Rachael Morris , Warrington South
James Manders, Warrington South
Reema Fadda, Oxford
Tom Brodrick, Worcester
Dylan Woodward, Bristol West, LCF LGBT+ Officer, Councillor Candidate
Conor Muller, Labour International
Scott Varney, North Warks
Catherine Toms, Southwark
Caitlin Ridgway, Christchurch
Jacob Allen, Guildford, Co-Chair, Surrey Labour Students
Julia Thornhill, Workington
Leslie Glass , Haverhill
Jordan Hartley, Sittingbourne and Sheppey
Elizabeth Oates, Harrow West
Gaynor Underhill, Wantage
Simone Strawbridge, Acton
Nathan James Griffith, Harrow West
Vicky MacKay, Leeds West
Corinne Furness, Leeds East
Liam Cosgrove , Newcastle East
Abby Harrison, Wigan
Patrick Garrigan, Leeds West
Joe Bates, Lewisham Deptford
Dan Simpson, Poplar & Limehouse
Ryan Stalley, Carshalton and Wallington
Arthur Duckham, Bristol West
Jack Frayne-Reid, East Surrey
Lucy Miles, Oxford
Zacchaeus Snape, Macclesfield
Vicky-Jane Gooding, Mid Sussex
Geoff Taylor, Oxford West and Abingdon, Secretary, Kidlington & Yarnton BLP
Oliver Fletcher, Hazel Grove
Deborah Power, Hall Green
Rachel Collett, Ellesmere Port & Neston
Jack Witek, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
Amy Bruce, Cheltenham
Elinor Rowe, Hackney North & Stoke Newington
Julio C. Gonzalez, Oxford and District Labour Party, Branch Membership Secretary
Amelia Andrews, Shetlan
Daisy Stacey, Bethnal Green and Bow
Emma Gell, Chelmsford
Vicky Hall, Bolton South East
Becky Hancox, Garston & Halewood
Tyler Smith, Solihull
Harry Hancox, Garston and Halewood
Thomas meadows, Garston and Halewood
Kiran Khan, Crawley
Rachael Ward, Brent North
Anna Roberts, Redruth, Camborne And Hayle
Milo Basak, Streatham Hill
Paula Dunne, Oxford East
Sasha Baker, St Albans
Nicholas Stewart, Westminster North
Muireann Crowley, Edinburgh Central
Lewis Pearson, Hornsey & Wood Green
Laura Woodhouse, Sheffield Central
Chris Spence, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Branch Secretary
Matthew Sellwood, Bethnal Green & Bow
Samantha J, Cardiff West
Lewis Duffy, Dewsbury
Hosnieh Djafari-Marbini, Oxford, BAME Officer
Daniel Caie, Inverness & Nairn
Adam Lismore, Gillingham and Rainham, Secretary Medway Young Labour
Placida Ojinnaka, Edmonton
Peter Hanley, SE Cornwall
Jamie Pelling, Maidenhead
Shayna Perera, Warley
Silas Long, Canterbury
Grace Davis , Oxford, Ex co chair OULC
Maxine Woolrich, Don Valley
Sharon Thompson , Yardley, Cabinet Member for Homes & Neighbourhoods – Birmingham
Ildikó Connell, Vauxhall
Simone Roberts, Washington and Sunderland West
Bethan Hughes, Liverpool Riverside
William Carter, Labour International
Jóhann Páll Jóhannsson, Cambridge Labour Party
Bevan Richardson, Bristol East
James Murdoch, Cannock Chase
Leo Murray, Hammersmith
Orla Gleeson, Bolton
Kenneth Rose, Camden
Kaltun Elmi, Hillsborough and Brightside
George Gray, Woking
Hannah Powell, Bath
Aghileh Djafari Marbini, Harrow West
Olumide Adefolaju, West Ham
Kandy Dolor, Harrow East
Rachel Thomson, Glasgow Provan
Sula Shepherd, South Thanet
David Hooke, Islington South & Finsbury
Sam Swash, Alyn & Deeside, Political Education Officer
Soraya Adejare, Hackney North and Stoke Newington, Councillor
John Duncan, Hendon
Shelly Darwin, Ipswich, Cllr and Eastern NPF rep
Vicky Clifton, Pudsey
Pete McAllister, Edmonton, Branch party rep
EK McAlpine, Salisbury
Cherelle Malongo, East Ham
Alex Greer, Wansbeck
Callum Waterhouse, Torridge West Devon
Jon Clay, Vauxhall, GC delegate, ward vice-chair
Jacob Cardwell, Gedling
Olalekan Odedeyi, Middlesbrough, Political Education Officer, Tees Valley Labour BAME Forum
Toby Atkinson, Westmorland and Lonsdale
Jack Yates, Manchester Central
Eoin Burgin, Edinburgh South, Press and Communications Officer, Scottish Labour Students
Emma, Bristol West
Tracy Grant, Ipswich, TULO
Pauline Walker, NW Durham
Stuart Walker, NW Durham
Adam Peggs, Hackney South and Shoreditch
Daniel Deery, Stirling
Bailey Ruth, Brent North
Morag Innes, Glasgow Kelvin, Youth Officer and Chair of Glasgow Uni Labour Club
Alex Otway, Hampshire North West
Julie Forshaw, Calderdale
Jake Marshall, Richmond (Yorks)
Tegan Smith, Glasgow Kelvin
Rebecca Wilks, Cardiff South & Penarth
Mary Kate Ross, Stirling
Mariam Shaaban, Stirling, Secretary of Scottish Labour Students
Alexandra Wilkin, Colchester, West Branch BLP Chair, Colchester
Elizabeth Garratt, Calder Valley
Simone Williams, Gloucester
Hatty Ruddick, Manchester Gorton
Tom Miller, Brent Central
Mark Catterson, Renfrewshire North and West
Christopher Whittaker, Nottingham South, TULO
Phillip Buck, Bradford South
Patrick Howard, Central Devon, VC Campaigns
Jennifer Whilby , Walthamstow
Lorna Roden, East Gosforth
Connor Webster, Birmingham Erdington, CLP Youth Officer
Emma Wolfe, Wyre Forest
Zoey Box, Caerphilly
Arran Benzie, Warsop (Mansfield) CLP
Sarah Macgregor, Bracknell
Eleanor Saunders, Lewisham Deptford
Ewan Jobe, North Tyneside
Sarah Grant, Rotherham CLP Chair
Ciaran McGurdy, Withington
Will Venton, Bristol South
Amelia Nic Dhubhghaill, Labour Party Northern Ireland, Youth Officer
Clare Reeve, West Suffolk, Women’s Officer & Media Officer
Elliot Wilson, Bosworth, Social media officer
Eli Aldridge, Brighton Pavillion, Secretary – Hanover and Elm Grove Labour Party and Uni of Sussex Labour Society
Esta Norton, North East Bedfordshire
Andy Lockhart, Heeley
Di Hempsall, Lancaster & Fleetwood
Leo Quartermain, Southend East and Rochford
Lorcan Mullen, Edinburgh Northern & Leith
John McGeachy, Sutton and Cheam
Roshan Lal, Sheffield – Heeley
Doug Wilson, Cities of London and Westminster
Alfie Newman, member
Steven Carver, Bethnal Green and Bow
Charlotte Fraser, Finchley and Golders Green
Jake Davies, Oxford East
Ann-Marie Cousins, Erith & Thamesmead, Councillor
Avril Alexander, Oxford East
Henry Mendoza, Tooting, Outreach Organiser, Young Fabians BAME Advocacy Group
Sarah O’Keefe, Norwich South
Sam Badger, Weston-super-Mare
Ali Avci, Oxford
Janice Wadrup, Tamworth, TULO officer
Bob Mumby, Grantham and Stamford, Former branch secretary and councillor candidate
Tancred Lockyer, Staffordshire Moorlands
Caz Lessey, East Surrey
Nick Dodds, Walsall South
Antonia Berelson, Hastings and Rye
Dana Mills, Oxford west and Abingdon
Jocelynne Annette SCUTT, Cambridge, Member, Regional Board (Eastern Region)
Jake Rubin, Brent Central , Secretary, Brent Central CLP
Ryan Farrell, South Leicestershire
Giancarlo Bell, Glasgow Kelvin, Vice Chair Glasgow Kelvin CLP
Richenda Gwilt , Canterbury
Patricia Hay-Justice, South Croydon, Local ward councillor
Anna Thorne, Oxford East
Gabriel Starkey, Bristol West
Jess Meacham, Sheffield Central
David Wearing , Sevenoakes
Akilah Akinola, Stretford and Urmston, CLP Chair
Dave Arthur, Brighton Kemptown, Chair, East Brighton branch
Christine Wilson, Somerton & Frome, Women’s Officer
Rin Roche, Feltham & Heston
Tim Hall, Sevenoaks, Vice Chair
Babinder Samra , Oxford west and abingdon
Alex Brent , Dulwich and West Norwood
Erica Davis, Oxford West and Abingdon, Branch Secretary of Botley and District
Ebony Ettienne, Brent central
Barnaby Suttle, Hove
Karen Constantine, South Thanet, Councillor at District and County
Ailsa Naumann, Oxford and District
Susan Thompson, SE Cambridgeshire
Josephine Grahl , West Ham
Sarah P O’Brien, South Thanet CLP
Gwen Wall, Maryhill and Springburn CLP, Fundraising Officer
Pam Jakeman, South Herefordshire
Peter Nowland, Oxford east, Black bird Leys vice chair
Tope Fisayo, Luton North
Christine Hudson, Thanet South
Lewis Turner, Labour International
Rose Francis, Cardiff North
Julie Foulger, Ellesmere Port & Neston
Kieron Casey, Bradford East
Phil Vellender, South Thanet
Kelvin Cracknell, Ipswich CLP
Michael Millar, Elmet and Rothwell, Campaigns Officer, Open Labour
Shelley Grainger, Guildford, CLP Secretary, CLP Rep on SE Regional Executive Committee
Selina Moore, Dulwich and West Norwood
Sarah Sanford, Ipswich
Emily Lewis, Sheffield Hallam
Hannah Wright, East Ham
Thea, Camberwell and Peckham
Monique Miller, Perth, Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Angus in 2019 GE
Katie Lathan, Tottenham
Michael John O’Neill, Glasgow Cathcart CLP
Sandra Barr, Stevenage, Branch Women’s officer
David Hide, Horsham, Secretary and RB member for Sussex
Hayley Rowson de Vares, West Lancashire
Tom Somerville, Harrow East
Will Barber Taylor, Cleethorpes
Wei Ming Kam, Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Melissa Pittman, Holborn and St Pancras
Frances Breeveld, Ealing Southall
Collette Allen, Ipswich
Siobhan Mooney, Vauxhall
Michael Cini, Oxford East, Chairperson of Oxford Brookes Labour
Angela Perrett, Filton & Bradley Stoke, Vice Chair Membership
Georgie, New Forest East, Youth Officer
Sufyan Ahmed, Bradford West, Youth Officer
Liza Barry, Plymouth
Joy Boyd, Southport
Jude Wanga, Islington North
Sam Phillips, Vauxhall
Tom Turner, East Surrey, Chair
Daniel Willis, Mitcham & Morden
Dawn Salter, West Worcestershire
Jacob Soule, Mole Hill
Will Nelson, Bury South
Michael Chowdhury, South West Bedfordshire
Kate Harrington, Newbury
Stuart Mason, Sheffield Central
Philip Matusavage, Hackney South
Benj Eckford, Newcastle-upon-Tyne North
Calum Macleod, Bethnal Green & Bow
Georgia Mulligan, Lewisham Deptford
Stephen McNally, Labour International
David Gravell, Chesham & Amersham
Diogo Rodrigues , Hackney South
Hannah-Phoebe Bowen, Hackney South and Shoreditch
Nicky Brennan, Selly Oak, Councillor Sparkhill Birmingham
Mike Brader, Rugby, Councillor and branch chair
Ben Austwick, Lewisham Deptford
Andrew Jeffery, Bridgwater & West Somerset
Benjamin Mills, Sutton and Cheam
John O’Rourke, Skipton & Ripon
Rhian Jones, Tottenham
Bill Innes, Dewsbury, Vice Chair
Emma Blatch, Richmond
Erin Muscillo, South East Cambridgeshire
Yasmina Bennani, Brentford and Isleworth
Dan Chester, Lancaster and Fleetwood, Lancaster branch Vice Chair
Jen Smith, Macclesfield
Siwan Clark, Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Evie Russell-Cohen, Hyde Park and Woodhouse
Maggie McCutcheon, Northampton North, CLP Chair
Chardine Taylor-Stone, Dulwich and West Norwood,
Clare Copeland, Nottingham South, Unison delegate to Nottingham South
Izzy Scott, Wallasey
Niamh Corcoran, Newcastle East
Frances Grahl, West Ham
Claudia Murray, Tooting, BAME Officer
Jackie Taylor, West Bromwich East, Association of Labour Councillors
Carl Farrugia, Lewisham Deptford
Emma Callacher, Weaver Vale
Jen Davis, Greenwich & Woolwich
Kirstin Latimer, Tottenham
Louis Allaway, Worcester
Oliver Chamberlain, East Surrey
Nora Casey, Edinburgh Pentlands
Craig Purshouse, Manchester Gorton
Phil Lindsey, Leyton & Wanstead
More from LabourList
Sunday shows: Long-Bailey, Thornberry, Lewis set out priorities in leadership race
Interview with Keir Starmer: Fatboy Slim, open selections, Trotskyism and more
Open letter: Nandy as leader can “end in-fighting” with “vision for real change”