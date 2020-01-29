Labour leadership candidates slam Trump’s Middle East “peace” plan

Labour leadership candidates have swiftly criticised the so-called “peace” plan for the Middle East that was put forward by Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The contenders to replace Jeremy Corbyn took to social media last night to voice their criticisms after the US President unveiled a 181-page document detailing his proposal for the region.

The White House said the plans would establish Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided” capital. Under the “deal of the century” proposals, Israel would be given full control of settlements currently considered illegal under international law.

Following the announcement, Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey was first to tweet criticism of the plan, saying: “Trump’s deal is nothing like a peace plan.” It would “only perpetuate conflict” and “undermine rights of the Palestinian people”, she said.

Leadership frontrunner Keir Starmer also took to social media, calling the Trump proposal a “farce” that is “inconsistent with international law and human rights protections”. He added that it should be condemned by the UK government.

Lisa Nandy, who is also standing to be Labour’s next leader, slammed Dominic Raab during an LBC phone-in after the Foreign Secretary welcomed the agreement.

The Wigan MP and chair of Labour Friends of Palestine tweeted: “A peace plan that tramples on Palestine’s self-determination will never succeed.” She added: “We must stand with those who believe in a real nation state for Palestinians.”

Emily Thornberry, the fourth leadership candidate who currently serves as Shadow Foreign Secretary, has not yet issued a statement reacting to news of the Israeli-Palestine plan.

Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the plan online and called on the government to do the same. He tweeted describing it as a “plan to lock in illegal Israeli colonisation and deny Palestinian rights”.

The US President launched his vision for the region with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Palestinian leaders absent from the event.

Trump claimed that the proposal would lead to one million new jobs for Palestinians over the next ten years and provide a total of $50bn investment in the country.

Reacting to the suggestions put forward by the US, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the proposals a “conspiracy” and noted that “Jerusalem is not for sale”.

Thousands of protesters took the streets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while the Israeli government deployed troops in the occupied West Bank.