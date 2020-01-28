Labour’s shortlisted London Assembly candidates kick off selection campaigns

Contenders hoping to become Labour candidates for the London Assembly elections in May have been told that they can now start campaigning to be elected.

The London Labour regional office has contacted the hopefuls to inform them of the process and to distribute membership lists for their prospective seats.

In the correspondence, the Labour Party has stated that members will vote in a one-member-one-vote (OMOV) ballot between February 5th and 19th.

Which voting system is to be used is still unclear as the information issued only specified OMOV, but the party has previously used single transferable vote (STV).

A freeze date will applied of September 26th, 2018. Labour said that this is in accordance with national executive committee rules that the “freeze date is six months before the formal start” of the process.

The selection to decide who would contest each constituency and London-wide seat began last year, but was postponed due to the snap general election and subsequent leadership contests.

Shortlists had been drawn up in October 2019, but the election of two of the candidates to parliament last month meant that they had to be reopened.

The election of Claudia Webbe as the Leicester East MP and Florence Eshalomi as the new MP for Vauxhall meant that the lists for the North East and Lambeth and Southwark constituencies were reopened.

The mayoral election will take place alongside votes for the London Assembly. Sadiq Khan is standing against Tory Shaun Bailey, Lib Dem Siobhan Benita, and ex-Conservative MP Rory Stewart who is standing as an independent.

Below is the full list of shortlisted candidates for each constituency and London-wide seat.

Barnet and Camden

Sagal Abdi-Wali

Anne Clarke

Faduma Hassan

Miriam Mirwitch

Bexley and Bromley

Stefano Borella

Sunny Lambe

Brent and Harrow

Aghileh Djafari Marbini

Krupesh Hirani

Croydon and Sutton

Patsy Cummings

Rowenna Davis

Havering and Redbridge

Andrew Achilleos

Judith Garfield

Angelina Leatherbarrow

Bob Littlewood

Vanisha Solanki

Lambeth and Southwark

Marina Ahmad

Taranjit Chana

Shahina Jaffer

Maurice McLeod

North East (Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest)

Sara Hyde

Emine Ibrahim

Sem Moema

South West (Hounslow, Kingston and Richmond)

Candice Atterton

Sandra Keen

West Central (Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea and Westminster)

Rita Begum

Sophie Charman-Blower

London-wide list