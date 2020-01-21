Lisa Nandy gets huge campaign boost with backing of GMB

Large party-affiliated trade union GMB has nominated Lisa Nandy as its preferred choice in the Labour leadership contest – helping to broaden the field of candidates who get on the ballot paper.

Announcing the fresh endorsement, GMB general secretary Tim Roache said: “Lisa Nandy is a breath of fresh air in the debate over Labour’s future.

“The more members see of Lisa in this contest the more impressed they will be by her ambition, optimism and decisive leadership. GMB is proud to nominate her.

“Lisa won’t shy away from the tough challenges or bold decisions that lie ahead, because she knows that after fifteen years of losing elections, more of the same won’t cut it.

“A candidate entrenched in the union movement, Lisa gets the scale of the challenge. She will raise Labour’s game with a bold agenda that puts people first and grounds politics in their lives.”

Welcoming the nomination, which almost guarantees a place on the ballot paper, Nandy said: “Labour is at a crossroads. To win again we will have to up our game, recover our ambition, and inspire a movement.

“The GMB, the biggest industrial union which speaks for more than half a million workers, has been offering that leadership time and time again in recent years. As I seek permission to lead us back to power as Labour’s next Prime Minister, I could not be more proud to have their support.”

The 60-member executive council of the trade union, which represents over 620,000 members working in nearly all industrial sectors, also backed Angela Rayner in Labour’s deputy leadership race.

Roache explained that for a “former minimum wage care worker to go from looking after people as a home help to being deputy leader of the Labour Party” would send a message to the country.

The trade union leader described Rayner as an “inspiring activist” and “fearless organiser” who understands “the scale of the challenge Labour faces and the need for a team effort that brings unity”.

Every leadership and deputy leadership candidate was invited to set out their pitch in separate two-hour hustings on Tuesday, before 50 executive members of the trade union took part in a secret ballot.

All contenders must secure either the backing of 33 local parties or three affiliated organisations, including two trade unions, amounting to 5% of the affiliated membership, to pass the second stage of their contest.

Nandy has already received the support of NUM, and now only needs the support of one more affiliate group to secure her place on the final ballot put to members, supporters and affiliates from February 21st.

The Wigan MP has not won the endorsement of any local constituency party so far, but hundreds of CLPs have not yet held their all-member nomination meeting as the window only opened on January 15th.

GMB made no formal recommendation for the 2015 Labour leadership election but supported Owen Smith in the 2016 contest after balloting its members.

Keir Starmer is the only contender in the main leadership contest to have already passed the second stage, but a number of unions and the majority of local Labour parties are yet to nominate.

The Holborn MP has received the endorsement of UNISON, SERA and Usdaw, while Rebecca Long-Bailey has the support of BFAWU. Jess Phillips quit the contest this afternoon.

Unite will make its choice later this week while the CWU will decide who it’s backing at the end of the month – both are expected to pick Long-Bailey for leader.