Nandy secures place on ballot paper with Chinese for Labour backing

Lisa Nandy has become the second Labour leadership candidate to secure a place on the ballot paper with a nomination from party-affiliated organisation Chinese for Labour.

The leadership hopeful had already won the backing of GMB, one of Labour’s largest affiliated unions, and the NUM, and therefore needed the endorsement of just one more affiliate group.

She will join Keir Starmer, who won nominations from trade unions UNISON and Usdaw as well as affiliate group SERA to reach the final stage of the contest on Monday.

Reacting to the news, Lisa Nandy said: “As someone of mixed heritage, I’m incredibly proud that it is Chinese for Labour who have secured my place on the ballot paper.

“They do incredibly important work to ensure we are a representative and inclusive party that can truly speak for modern Britain.

“I’m now looking forward to getting out intro the country and laying out my vision for reuniting the party, rebuilding trust, and returning Labour to power at the next election.”

The chair of Chinese for Labour, Sarah Owen, became a Labour MP for the first time last month after working as a GMB officer. She represented the union on Labour’s national executive committee until her entry into parliament.

To reach the ballot paper, each leadership candidate must attain nominations either from 5% of local parties or from three affiliate organisations, including two trade unions, amounting to 5% of Labour’s affiliated membership.

In practice, this means that to pass via the affiliates path they must be backed by a large union – Unite, UNISON, GMB, Usdaw or CWU – plus another of any size and one more affiliated group of any size.

Unite will make its nomination decision on Friday, and it is thought likely to back Rebecca Long-Bailey, who has been nominated by the bakers’ union BFAWU. She is also well-placed to win the support of CWU next week.