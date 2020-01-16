Rolling list: CLP nominations in Labour’s 2020 deputy leader race

To get through the second stage of Labour’s deputy leadership election, the five candidates in the running – Rosena Allin-Khan, Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler, Ian Murray, Angela Rayner – can either pass through the local party route or via affiliates.

For the local party path, each contender needs nominations from 33% of Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) – a total of 33. This is exactly the same process as that being undertaken in the main leadership race.

Unlike in previous Labour leadership elections, CLP nominations now really matter. Angela Rayner may be able to rely on trade union backing – though she will likely want to meet the requirements set out for both routes to the ballot paper.

According to party guidelines and the rulebook, the nomination meeting must be an all-member one – not a general committee (GC) meeting – and local members should receive seven days’ written notice unless determined otherwise by a regional director.

Although members can join the party with full voting rights until Monday, January 20th, only those who have “passed their eight week provisional period of membership” at the date of the CLP meeting has the right to attend and vote.

Last updated: 8.20am, Thursday, January 16th.

Below is the full list of CLP nominations in Labour’s deputy leadership election.

Rosena Allin-Khan – 0 nominations

Richard Burgon – 0 nominations

Dawn Butler – 0 nominations

Ian Murray – 0 nominations

Angela Rayner – 2 nominations

Bosworth

Richmond Park