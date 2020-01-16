Rolling list: CLP nominations in Labour’s 2020 deputy leader race

To get through the second stage of Labour’s deputy leadership election, the five candidates in the running – Rosena Allin-Khan, Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler, Ian Murray, Angela Rayner – can either pass through the local party route or via affiliates.
For the local party path, each contender needs nominations from 33% of Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) – a total of 33. This is exactly the same process as that being undertaken in the main leadership race.
Unlike in previous Labour leadership elections, CLP nominations now really matter. Angela Rayner may be able to rely on trade union backing – though she will likely want to meet the requirements set out for both routes to the ballot paper.
According to party guidelines and the rulebook, the nomination meeting must be an all-member one – not a general committee (GC) meeting – and local members should receive seven days’ written notice unless determined otherwise by a regional director.
Although members can join the party with full voting rights until Monday, January 20th, only those who have “passed their eight week provisional period of membership” at the date of the CLP meeting has the right to attend and vote.
Last updated: 8.20am, Thursday, January 16th.
Below is the full list of CLP nominations in Labour’s deputy leadership election.
Rosena Allin-Khan – 0 nominations
Richard Burgon – 0 nominations
Dawn Butler – 0 nominations
Ian Murray – 0 nominations
Angela Rayner – 2 nominations
Bosworth
Richmond Park
More from LabourList
TSSA will ballot members on Starmer or Long-Bailey, and Rayner or Allin-Khan
Murray vows to “reach out” at deputy leadership campaign launch
Rolling list: CLP nominations in Labour’s 2020 leadership race