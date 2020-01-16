Rolling list: CLP nominations in Labour’s 2020 leadership race

To get through the second stage of Labour’s leadership election, the five candidates in the running – Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry – can either pass through the local party route or via affiliates.

For the local party path, each contender needs nominations from 33% of Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) – a total of 33. This is more difficult than it might first appear: Owen Smith gained just 53 nominations in 2016, and that was a two-horse race.

Unlike in previous Labour leadership elections, CLP nominations now really matter. Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry in particular will need at least 33, while the other three may be able to rely on trade union backing – though they will likely want to meet the requirements set out for both routes to the ballot paper.

According to party guidelines and the rulebook, the nomination meeting must be an all-member one – not a general committee (GC) meeting – and local members should receive seven days’ written notice unless determined otherwise by a regional director.

Although members can join the party with full voting rights until Monday, January 20th, only those who have “passed their eight week provisional period of membership” at the date of the CLP meeting has the right to attend and vote.

Last updated: 8.20am, Thursday, January 16th.

Below is the full list of CLP nominations in Labour’s leadership election.

Rebecca Long-Bailey – 0 nominations

Lisa Nandy – 0 nominations

Jess Phillips – 0 nominations

Keir Starmer – 2 nominations

Bosworth (none in 2015 or 2016)

Richmond Park (nominated Corbyn in 2015; Smith in 2016)

Emily Thornberry – 0 nominations