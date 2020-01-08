Rolling list: MP/MEP nominations for Labour deputy leadership candidates

Labour’s deputy leadership contest follows the same rules as the main leadership race. Candidates need nominations from 10% of MP and MEPs in their party – a total of 22 – in order to progress to the next stage of the election. Each Labour MP has received nomination papers for both elections and those choosing to participate must cast their vote by 2.30pm on Monday, January 13th.

Candidates are allowed to nominate themselves and this will contribute to their total number of nominations. Nominations are valid once submitted unless the candidate in question formally withdraws from the race by writing to Labour’s general secretary. Those who have nominated the MP who has withdrawn can then submit a new nomination (before the deadline).

Those candidates who secure enough nominations to enter the second stage of the contest will then have to gain nominations from either 5% of local parties – 33 – or 5% of affiliated members including three affiliated organisations of which two must be trade unions. If candidates meet both of these requirements, they will be included on the ballot paper.

Below is the list of Labour’s deputy leadership candidates and the MPs nominating them. The non-italicised names have already nominated that particular candidate. The italicised names have not yet cast their ballots but have declared support for that candidate.

Last updated: Wednesday, January 8th, 5.35pm.

Rosena Allin-Khan – 5 nominated (5 declared support)

Rosena Allin-Khan

Fleur Anderson

Ben Bradshaw

Richard Corbett

Thangam Debbonaire

Richard Burgon – 7 nominated (8 declared support)

Apsana Begum

Richard Burgon

Ian Byrne

Mary Foy

Rachel Hopkins

Claude Moraes

John McDonnell

Zarah Sultana

Dawn Butler – 4 nominated (4 declared support)

Dawn Butler

Rosie Cooper

Janet Daby

Marsha De Cordova

Khalid Mahmood – 1 nominated (1 declared support)

Khalid Mahmood

Ian Murray – 6 nominated (7 declared support)

Neil Coyle

Alex Cunningham

Julie Elliott

Peter Kyle

Kerry McCarthy

Siobhan McDonagh

Ian Murray

Angela Rayner – 24 nominated (25 declared support)

Debbie Abrahams

Mike Amesbury

Paula Barker

Tracy Brabin

Bambos Charalambous

Stephen Doughty

Bill Esterson

Andrew Gwynne

Emma Hardy

Kim Johnson

Ruth Jones

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Jim McMahon

Nav Mishra

Stephen Morgan

Sarah Owen

Stephanie Peacock

Lucy Powell

Angela Rayner

Jonathan Reynolds

Lloyd Russell-Moyle

Jo Stevens

Sam Tarry

Mick Whitley

Daniel Zeichner