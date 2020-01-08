Rolling list: MP/MEP nominations for Labour deputy leadership candidates

Labour’s deputy leadership contest follows the same rules as the main leadership race. Candidates need nominations from 10% of MP and MEPs in their party – a total of 22 – in order to progress to the next stage of the election. Each Labour MP has received nomination papers for both elections and those choosing to participate must cast their vote by 2.30pm on Monday, January 13th.
Candidates are allowed to nominate themselves and this will contribute to their total number of nominations. Nominations are valid once submitted unless the candidate in question formally withdraws from the race by writing to Labour’s general secretary. Those who have nominated the MP who has withdrawn can then submit a new nomination (before the deadline).
Those candidates who secure enough nominations to enter the second stage of the contest will then have to gain nominations from either 5% of local parties – 33 – or 5% of affiliated members including three affiliated organisations of which two must be trade unions. If candidates meet both of these requirements, they will be included on the ballot paper.
Below is the list of Labour’s deputy leadership candidates and the MPs nominating them. The non-italicised names have already nominated that particular candidate. The italicised names have not yet cast their ballots but have declared support for that candidate.
Last updated: Wednesday, January 8th, 5.35pm.
Rosena Allin-Khan – 5 nominated (5 declared support)
Rosena Allin-Khan
Fleur Anderson
Ben Bradshaw
Richard Corbett
Thangam Debbonaire
Richard Burgon – 7 nominated (8 declared support)
Apsana Begum
Richard Burgon
Ian Byrne
Mary Foy
Rachel Hopkins
Claude Moraes
John McDonnell
Zarah Sultana
Dawn Butler – 4 nominated (4 declared support)
Dawn Butler
Rosie Cooper
Janet Daby
Marsha De Cordova
Khalid Mahmood – 1 nominated (1 declared support)
Khalid Mahmood
Ian Murray – 6 nominated (7 declared support)
Neil Coyle
Alex Cunningham
Julie Elliott
Peter Kyle
Kerry McCarthy
Siobhan McDonagh
Ian Murray
Angela Rayner – 24 nominated (25 declared support)
Debbie Abrahams
Mike Amesbury
Paula Barker
Tracy Brabin
Bambos Charalambous
Stephen Doughty
Bill Esterson
Andrew Gwynne
Emma Hardy
Kim Johnson
Ruth Jones
Rebecca Long-Bailey
Jim McMahon
Nav Mishra
Stephen Morgan
Sarah Owen
Stephanie Peacock
Lucy Powell
Angela Rayner
Jonathan Reynolds
Lloyd Russell-Moyle
Jo Stevens
Sam Tarry
Mick Whitley
Daniel Zeichner
More from LabourList
Barry Gardiner reportedly set to enter Labour leadership race in surprise move
Leadership frontrunners both appoint pro-Corbyn figures to campaign teams
We need a broad debate – and Lisa Nandy’s voice must be heard