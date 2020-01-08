Rolling list: MP/MEP nominations for Labour leadership candidates

Labour leadership candidates need nominations from 10% of MP and MEPs in their party – a total of 22 – in order to progress to the next stage of the election. Each Labour MP has received nomination papers and those choosing to participate must cast their vote by 2.30pm on Monday, January 13th.
Candidates are allowed to nominate themselves and this will contribute to their total number of nominations. Nominations are valid once submitted unless the candidate in question formally withdraws from the race by writing to Labour’s general secretary. Those who have nominated the MP who has withdrawn can then submit a new nomination (before the deadline).
Those candidates who secure enough nominations to enter the second stage of the contest will then have to gain nominations from either 5% of local parties – 33 – or 5% of affiliated members including three affiliated organisations of which two must be trade unions. If candidates meet both of these requirements, they will be included on the ballot paper.
Below is the list of candidates and the MPs nominating them. The non-italicised names have already nominated that particular candidate. The italicised names have not yet cast their ballots but have declared support for that candidate.
Last updated: Wednesday, January 8th, 12pm.
Rebecca Long-Bailey – 8 nominated (12 declared support)
Diane Abbott
Paula Barker
Apsana Begum
Richard Burgon
Kim Johnson
Ian Lavery
John McDonnell
Navendu Mishra
Kate Osborne
Angela Rayner
Zarah Sultana
Mick Whitley
Clive Lewis – 0 nominated (1 declared support)
Rachael Maskell
Lisa Nandy – 2 nominated (7 declared support)
Rosie Cooper
Jon Cruddas
Yvonne Fovargue
Vicky Foxcroft
Louise Haigh
Stephen Kinnock
Stephanie Peacock
Jess Phillips – 6 nominated (11 declared support)
Tonia Antoniazzi
Chris Bryant
Neil Coyle
Julie Elliott
Margaret Hodge
Darren Jones
Peter Kyle
Holly Lynch
Siobhan McDonagh
Pat McFadden
Wes Streeting
Keir Starmer – 23 nominated (26 declared support)
Debbie Abrahams
Tracy Brabin
Ben Bradshaw
Karen Buck
Bambos Charalambous
Judith Cummins
Alex Cunningham
Janet Daby
Wayne David
Thangam Debbonaire
Stephen Doughty
Clive Efford
Preet Gill
Emma Hardy
Carolyn Harris
Sarah Jones
David Lammy
Chris Matheson
Kerry McCarthy
Stephen Morgan
Bridget Philipson
Marie Rimmer
Nick Smith
Bill Esterson
Jo Stevens
Daniel Zeichner
Emily Thornberry – 1 nominated (1 declared support)
Fabian Hamilton
