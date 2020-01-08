Rolling list: MP/MEP nominations for Labour leadership candidates

Labour leadership candidates need nominations from 10% of MP and MEPs in their party – a total of 22 – in order to progress to the next stage of the election. Each Labour MP has received nomination papers and those choosing to participate must cast their vote by 2.30pm on Monday, January 13th.

Candidates are allowed to nominate themselves and this will contribute to their total number of nominations. Nominations are valid once submitted unless the candidate in question formally withdraws from the race by writing to Labour’s general secretary. Those who have nominated the MP who has withdrawn can then submit a new nomination (before the deadline).

Those candidates who secure enough nominations to enter the second stage of the contest will then have to gain nominations from either 5% of local parties – 33 – or 5% of affiliated members including three affiliated organisations of which two must be trade unions. If candidates meet both of these requirements, they will be included on the ballot paper.

Below is the list of candidates and the MPs nominating them. The non-italicised names have already nominated that particular candidate. The italicised names have not yet cast their ballots but have declared support for that candidate.

Last updated: Wednesday, January 8th, 12pm.

Rebecca Long-Bailey – 8 nominated (12 declared support)

Diane Abbott

Paula Barker

Apsana Begum

Richard Burgon

Kim Johnson

Ian Lavery

John McDonnell

Navendu Mishra

Kate Osborne

Angela Rayner

Zarah Sultana

Mick Whitley

Clive Lewis – 0 nominated (1 declared support)

Rachael Maskell

Lisa Nandy – 2 nominated (7 declared support)

Rosie Cooper

Jon Cruddas

Yvonne Fovargue

Vicky Foxcroft

Louise Haigh

Stephen Kinnock

Stephanie Peacock

Jess Phillips – 6 nominated (11 declared support)

Tonia Antoniazzi

Chris Bryant

Neil Coyle

Julie Elliott

Margaret Hodge

Darren Jones

Peter Kyle

Holly Lynch

Siobhan McDonagh

Pat McFadden

Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer – 23 nominated (26 declared support)

Debbie Abrahams

Tracy Brabin

Ben Bradshaw

Karen Buck

Bambos Charalambous

Judith Cummins

Alex Cunningham

Janet Daby

Wayne David

Thangam Debbonaire

Stephen Doughty

Clive Efford

Preet Gill

Emma Hardy

Carolyn Harris

Sarah Jones

David Lammy

Chris Matheson

Kerry McCarthy

Stephen Morgan

Bridget Philipson

Marie Rimmer

Nick Smith

Bill Esterson

Jo Stevens

Daniel Zeichner

Emily Thornberry – 1 nominated (1 declared support)

Fabian Hamilton