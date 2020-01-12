Sunday shows: Long-Bailey, Thornberry, Lewis set out priorities in leadership race

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey covered Labour’s defeat, Corbynism, the House of Lords, antisemitism, running with Angela Rayner, Harry and Meghan, and whether there is a hyphen in her name.

On why Labour lost: “ Brexit was a huge factor.” Added: “Our manifesto was not being sold on the doorstep… We had reports of members being sent to seats that we had no hope of winning.”

On the policies: “ They were the right answers to the right questions – but perhaps for a manifesto, they should have been left for a longer-term goal.”

On whether Labour ‘won the argument’: “ Not at all, we didn’t win the argument – if we’d won the argument we would have won the general election unfortunately and we didn’t… We didn’t bring together all the positive aspects of our manifesto, we weren’t trusted on Brexit, we weren’t trusted to deal with antisemitism within our own party.”

On Labour’s broadband policy: “T here was a clear argument that could have been made for broadband – about how bringing broadband into public ownership would speed up the roll out of broadband, which would improve productivity because more businesses would be connected to that high speed broadband. However we weren’t given the opportunity or the time to make that argument in such a small space of time within the general election.”

On whether she is the ‘continuity Corbyn’ candidate: “ Not at all, not at all. It annoys me when people say that and unfortunately as a woman, it annoys me even more. I’m a person in my own right.”

On whether she would describe herself as a Corbynite: “ I would describe myself as a socialist and I supported Jeremy from the start because he believed in many of the same things that I did… What we need to do now is stop labelling ourselves as Corbynites, as socialists or whatever. We are in the Labour Party, we are all socialists.”

On Scottish independence: “ I’m fully committed to the union and I don’t think that should be shaken in any way, but ultimately the people of Scotland need to make the case and they’ve got their own parliament to determine whether they want to push that.”

On granting indyref2: “ I wouldn’t be in favour of it, I’m honest and it’s not something that I’ll be pushing for arguing for, I’ll be arguing to keep the union.”

On the House of Lords: “ I do want to abolish the House of Lords and we’ll be rolling out as my campaign progresses how we intend to to really shake up that constitutional package… There would need to be checks and balances in place but to have a set of completely unelected people doing that I don’t think is right.”

On Labour antisemitism and signing up to the Board of Deputies’ ten pledges: “ I will indeed, straight away. And I think we need to work very hard and very robustly, whoever the leader becomes to repair our relationship with the Jewish community.”

What did you do? Did you speak up? Did you have a go at Jeremy Corbyn? What did you do? “I did, I did, I mean I spoke to Jeremy about it, I spoke to the various members of the team, I spoke to various members of the NEC about that… There was nobody that I came across that didn’t want to tackle this problem but what we didn’t do was help ourselves to tackle it.”

Does Jeremy Corbyn bear personal responsibility for it? “He does, and he’s apologised, and I think any Labour politician that leads the Labour Party should apologise again for what has happened.”

On her slow start: “ I didn’t have a campaign ready to go because I was trying to win the general election… And I’ve never been personally ambitious – I got involved in politics because of my principles.”

Do you really want it? “Of course I do! I want to lead this party and not only lead the party, I want to be Prime Minister because I got involved in politics to change the world.”

On her pact with Angela Rayner: “We’re close but slightly different in terms of the way we operate, we thought we would be a really positive unifying force for the parliamentary Labour Party, for our membership and also send a positive message out to the country… that politics does not have to be nasty.”

On Harry and Meghan: “I don’t want them to leave the UK” but added that Meghan had received hostility from the press and sexism was involved.