Three enter next stage of Scottish Labour’s deputy leader race

Three candidates have secured enough nominations from MSPs, MPs and councillors to proceed to the next stage of Scottish Labour’s deputy leadership race.

Councillor Michael Marra did not receive sufficient support, but Jackie Baillie, Matt Kerr and Pauline McNeill remain in the contest, which will conclude on April 3rd.

Those hoping to replace Leslie Laird as Scottish Labour’s new deputy leader will now enter the second stage of the internal election – just as the UK Labour candidates did earlier this week.

Similarly, the three hopefuls in Scotland will need nominations from 5% of local parties or three affiliates, including two trade unions, comprising 5% of affiliated membership, to get on the ballot paper.

The CLP and affiliate nominations open on Monday, and they will close on February 14th – at the same time as the second phase of the two UK Labour leadership contests.

Jackie Baillie and Pauline McNeill wanted to do a job-share for the post, but this was ruled out of order by party officials.

Matt Kerr has strong trade union links – the left-wing Glasgow councillor and former postie is the son of Andy Kerr, deputy general secretary of the communications union CWU.

The full lists of MSP, MP and councillor nominations can be found here.