WATCH: Brown makes case for replacing Lords with democratic senate

Gordon Brown has made the case for replacing the unelected House of Lords with a more democratic senate of the UK’s regions and nations.

The former Labour Prime Minister said there was a need for a “constitutional revolution” rather than “cosmetic” ideas such as moving the House of Lords to York, which is reportedly being considered by the government.

Labour has included a commitment to replacing the Lords with an elected upper chamber in its 2019, 2017, 2015 and 2010 election manifestos. The policy is central to Rebecca Long-Bailey’s leadership campaign.

Brown also confirmed that he would be announcing his support for a Labour leadership candidate once the second stage of nominations comes to an end, which will be in mid-February.