Labour Party Irish Society nominates Starmer and Murray for leadership

The Labour Party Irish Society has chosen to nominate Keir Starmer and Ian Murray for Labour’s leadership roles.

The socialist society is formally affiliated to the party and therefore has nomination powers in the ongoing leadership contests.

Before making its endorsement decision, the organisation asked all leadership and deputy leadership four key questions:

What examples can you give of you having worked with the Irish community in Britain?

Now that we have seen the restoration of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland, what do you see as the most important issues for them to tackle?

Do you support the work of the Historical Investigations Unit and do you support the investigation of every single outstanding claim?

What is your view on the Labour Party standing candidates in Northern Ireland?

Their answers can be read in full on the LPIS website.