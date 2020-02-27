Nandy becomes second leadership candidate to release donor list

Lisa Nandy has become the second candidate in Labour’s leadership contest to voluntarily release a list of donors before it appears on the parliamentary register of members’ interests online.

The move comes after Rebecca Long-Bailey published her funder list, which consisted mostly of Unite the Union and Momentum donations, and after Unite’s Len McCluskey called for other leadership candidates to follow suit.

Keir Starmer has disclosed a number of donations via the parliamentary website, but not all of his most recent large donations. He told ITV’s Peston that the “next tranche” would likely appear on the MPs’ register of interests on Monday.

Starmer’s campaign has said he is being supported through union funding, online donations and individual contributions. The frontrunner has described the demands to reveal funders as a “non-story”.

The financial backers of the Wigan MP who have donated over £1,500 include:

Mark Glover, a former Labour councillor and the CEO of Newington Communications, a PR consultancy with clients such as Anglian Water, Canary Wharf Group and e-Power.

Ann Luise Fitzwalter, a former Bury councillor and former director of Bury’s council house management company Six Town Housing.

Eric Salama, who was chief executive of market research company Kantar until last month.

Sonny Leong, who is currently the Chair of Chinese for Labour, a party-affiliated socialist society.

Tom Shutes, a businessman who is involved in the regeneration of Grimsby.

Howard Bernstein, who was Manchester Council’s chief executive from 1998 to 2017 and is vice-chair of the Jewish Leadership Council.

Jason Stockwood, vice-chair of online insurance broker Simply Business.

Andrew Colis, a public relations consultant who is also Lisa Nandy’s husband.

Better World Ltd, whose director is Henry Tinsley, the former chair of Green & Blacks who has made donations to both Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Innovation in Housing Ltd, who director is Vaqas Farooq, a real estate lawyer and board member of law firm Shoosmiths.

GMB, the party-affiliated trade union that helped Nandy make the ballot paper in the leadership contest.

Simon Tuttle, chair of advocacy group Hope not Hate.

John Reid, a Labour peer who served as Home Secretary under Tony Blair.

John Mills, the pro-Brexit major donor to Labour who founded consumer products company JML and chaired Labour Leave.