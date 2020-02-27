Home

Nandy becomes second leadership candidate to release donor list

Sienna Rodgers

Lisa Nandy has become the second candidate in Labour’s leadership contest to voluntarily release a list of donors before it appears on the parliamentary register of members’ interests online.

The move comes after Rebecca Long-Bailey published her funder list, which consisted mostly of Unite the Union and Momentum donations, and after Unite’s Len McCluskey called for other leadership candidates to follow suit.

Keir Starmer has disclosed a number of donations via the parliamentary website, but not all of his most recent large donations. He told ITV’s Peston that the “next tranche” would likely appear on the MPs’ register of interests on Monday.

Starmer’s campaign has said he is being supported through union funding, online donations and individual contributions. The frontrunner has described the demands to reveal funders as a “non-story”.

The financial backers of the Wigan MP who have donated over £1,500 include:

  • Mark Glover, a former Labour councillor and the CEO of Newington Communications, a PR consultancy with clients such as Anglian Water, Canary Wharf Group and e-Power.
  • Ann Luise Fitzwalter, a former Bury councillor and former director of Bury’s council house management company Six Town Housing.
  • Eric Salama, who was chief executive of market research company Kantar until last month.
  • Sonny Leong, who is currently the Chair of Chinese for Labour, a party-affiliated socialist society.
  • Tom Shutes, a businessman who is involved in the regeneration of Grimsby.
  • Howard Bernstein, who was Manchester Council’s chief executive from 1998 to 2017 and is vice-chair of the Jewish Leadership Council.
  • Jason Stockwood, vice-chair of online insurance broker Simply Business.
  • Andrew Colis, a public relations consultant who is also Lisa Nandy’s husband.
  • Better World Ltd, whose director is Henry Tinsley, the former chair of Green & Blacks who has made donations to both Labour and the Liberal Democrats.
  • Innovation in Housing Ltd, who director is Vaqas Farooq, a real estate lawyer and board member of law firm Shoosmiths.
  • GMB, the party-affiliated trade union that helped Nandy make the ballot paper in the leadership contest.
  • Simon Tuttle, chair of advocacy group Hope not Hate.
  • John Reid, a Labour peer who served as Home Secretary under Tony Blair.
  • John Mills, the pro-Brexit major donor to Labour who founded consumer products company JML and chaired Labour Leave.
Name Date accepted Amount Details
Staff use of personal credit card 04/01/2020 £3,000 LOAN VIA CREDIT FACILITY – total used was less than £1,500
Mark Glover 10/01/2020 £3,000 Private personal donation
89UP Ltd 10/01/2020 £5,755 NON CASH – DIGITAL SERVICES
Mark Glover 16/01/2020 £2,000 Private personal donation
Ann Luise Fitzwalter 16/01/2020 £5,000 Private personal donation
Ann Luise Fitzwalter 16/01/2020 £5,000 Private personal donation
Eric Salama 23/01/2020 £3,000 Private personal donation
Sonny Leong 23/01/2020 £5,000 Private personal donation
Tom Shutes 27/01/2020 £15,000 Private personal donation
Howard Bernstein 27/01/2020 £3,000 Private personal donation
Jason Stockwood 27/01/2020 £25,000 Private personal donation
Andrew Colis 27/01/2020 £20,000 Private personal donation
BetterWorld Ltd 28/01/2020 £5,000 Business donation
Innovation in Housing Ltd 28/01/2020 £8,000 Business donation
GMB 24/01/2020 £16,847.43 NON CASH – SECONDED STAFF
GMB 29/01/2020 £25,000 Trade Union donation
Simon Tuttle 04/02/2020 £20,000 Private personal donation
John Reid 04/02/2020 £4,020 Private personal donation
Mary Teresa Rainey 04/02/2020 £5,000 Private personal donation
Magnetic North Interactive Ltd 05/02/2020 £3,200 NON CASH – DIGITAL CONTENT
John Mills 11/02/2020 £5,000 Private personal donation
Mark Gregory 13/02/2020 £5,000 Private personal donation
Tags: Lisa Nandy / Labour leadership election 2020 /

More from LabourList