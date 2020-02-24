Our guide to the policies of each Labour leadership candidate

Labour members, affiliate members and registered supporters will begin voting in the leadership election today, and they will be choosing between Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy until ballots close on April 2nd. The final result will be announced two days later at a special conference.

Throughout the contest, the three leadership hopefuls have made various policy announcements – from outward-looking ideas for the country to internal party reforms that could change the working of Labour in crucial ways. This is our guide to the platforms of Starmer, Long-Bailey and Nandy, listing each proposal followed by a source.

Keir Starmer

Internal party reforms

Taxation, welfare and the economy

Education

Scrap university tuition fees. (Starmer for leader website)

Invest in lifelong learning. (Starmer for leader website)

End the academies and free schools project and ensure schools are under local democratic control. (We Own It)

Environment

Put the green new deal “at the heart of everything we do”. (Starmer for leader website)

Introduce a Clean Air Act to combat air pollution. (Starmer for leader website)

Defence

Introduce a Military Prevention Act to prevent illegal wars. (Starmer for leader website)

Review UK arms sales. (Starmer for leader website)

Immigration

Trade unions

Repeal the Trade Union Act 2012. (Starmer for leader website)

Hold a review into how to encourage party members to become active in their trade unions.(LabourList)

Devolution, electoral and constitutional reform

Introduce a federal system of government. (LabourList)

Introduce regional investment banks. (Starmer for leader website)

Abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber of regions and nations. (LabourList)

Grant full voting rights to EU nationals. (Starmer for leader website)

Local government

Invite councillors to work with shadow cabinet members on campaigning and policy development. (LabourList)

Hold a constitutional convention on the settlement between national and local government. (LabourList)

Lift the ban on local councils to run their own bus services. (We Own It)

Make it easier for councils to deliver services in-house. (We Own It)

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Internal party reforms

Equalities

Reform the Gender Recognition Act to improve transgender rights. (LabourList)

Fight against “transphobic organisations such as Woman’s Place UK and LGB Alliance”. (LabourList)

Introduce all-BAME shortlists. (The Guardian)

Taxation, welfare and the economy

Devolution, electoral and constitutional reform

Replace the House of Lords with an elected senate outside of London. (LabourList)

Make no further Labour nominations to the House of Lords. ( Huffington Post

Hold a constitutional convention on proportional representation and devolution. (Rebecca for Leader website)

Consult party members on introducing proportional representation. Huffington Post)

Environment

Implement a green industrial revolution. (LabourList)

Reach net-zero carbon emissions in the UK by 2030. (LabourList)

Local government

Devolve powers to councils to deliver infrastructure and services. (LabourList)

Provide resources for council to undertake large-scale council house building. (LabourList)

Help councils insource services (LabourList)

Enable councils to support supply chains and work with local organisations to create jobs. (LabourList)

Expand and integrate local public transport. (LabourList)

Lift the ban on local councils to run their own bus services. (We Own It)

Immigration

End indefinite detention. (The Independent)

Close detention centres such as Yarl’s Wood and develop a humane alternative. (The Independent)

Trade unions

Launch a trade union membership drive and create a targeted recruitment plan in Red Wall seats. (LabourList)

Repeal the Trade Union Act 2012. (LabourList)

Repeal all anti-trade union legislation going back to Thatcher era. (LabourList)

Education

Launch a national campaign on education while in opposition. (Tes)

Push for government to ensure class sizes of less than 30 and provide adequate funding for schools. (Tes)

Restore pay to teachers and school staff to pre-crisis levels. (Tes)

Restore the educational maintenance allowance (EMA). (Tes)

Introduce free school meals for all primary school children. (Tes)

Remove tax loopholes for private schools. (Tes)

Prioritise apprenticeships in new green industries. (Tes)

Introduce free adult education with the National Education Service. (Tes)

Abolish university tuition fees. (Tes)

End the academies and free schools project and ensure schools are under local democratic control. (We Own It)

Defence

Suspend UK arms sales. (Huffington Post)

Housing

Build 100,000 council homes for social rent per year. (Twitter)

Lisa Nandy

Internal party reforms

Equalities

Reform the Gender Recognition Act to strengthen transgender rights. (LabourList)

Fight against “transphobic organisations such as Woman’s Place UK and LGB Alliance”. (LabourList)

Introduce all-BAME shortlists. (The Guardian)

Taxation, welfare and the economy

Environment

Introduce a green new deal. (The Mirror)

Aim for all new buses to be zero emissions by 2025. (The Mirror)

Refuse to sign a trade deal with any country that has not signed up to the Paris agreement. (The Mirror)

Education

Abolish university tuition fees. (LabourList)

Restore the EMA for 16- to 18-year-olds. (LabourList)

Reintroduce grants for university students. (LabourList)

End the academies and free schools project and ensure schools are under local democratic control. (We Own It)

Devolution, electoral and constitutional reform

End the practice of Labour making nominations to the House of Lords. (The Guardian)

Defence

Renew Trident but with a commitment to multilateral disarmament. (LabourList)

Local government

Scrap Local Enterprise Partnerships and give the money directly to local authorities instead. (LabourList)

Lift the ban on local councils to run their own bus services. (We Own It)

Invite council leaders into the shadow cabinet. (The Guardian)

Let councillors nominate candidates in future Labour leadership contests. (The Independent)

Make it easier for councils to deliver services in-house. (We Own It)

Housing

Build 100,000 council homes for social rent per year. (Twitter)

Media