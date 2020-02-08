Over 35% of Labour council leaders endorse Starmer for leadership

Over 35% of Labour council leaders in England, Wales and Scotland – a total of 46 out of 125– have come out in favour of Keir Starmer as their preferred candidate in the party leadership contest.

Ahead of the Local Government Conference including leadership hustings taking place in Nottingham on Saturday, more than a third of Labour’s local authority leaders have signed a letter supporting Starmer.

The top local government figures have explained that they are supporting the London MP for the top job due to his “vision, values and integrity”, as well as his “track record of giving a voice to the voiceless”.

“As Labour leader he will end divisiveness, unite our movement, and provide real opposition to the government,” the letter reads, adding that he is “the candidate with the greatest chance of winning power”.

The list of signatories includes 28 who lead councils in areas of the country where a majority voted Leave in the 2016 EU referendum. 12 represent areas in London, nine in the North West and eight in Wales.

Below is the full text of the letter signed by 46 council leaders.

As leaders of Labour councils we’re proud to be making a positive difference to people’s lives day in, day out. After losing 60p from every £1 in funding that the last Labour government provided, Labour councillors have been forced to make difficult choices. But we have always put our Labour principles into practice by protecting vital public services, prioritising building council housing, and tackling the climate emergency.

We agree with Nye Bevan’s famous assertion that socialism is the language of priorities but his next words, that ‘only by the possession of power can you get the priorities correct’, are just as important. We are only in a position to deliver our socialist values from our town halls because we have first won the trust of local people at the ballot box. The communities we serve desperately and urgently need a Labour government, not just a strong opposition. Our new leader must be someone who shares Bevan’s view that our party exists to win power, so that it can deliver the radical policy priorities that will change our country for the better.

That is why we believe Labour’s next leader must be Keir Starmer. We are backing Keir because of his vision, values and integrity, and for his track record of giving a voice to the voiceless. As Labour leader he will end divisiveness, unite our movement, and provide real opposition to the government. And most crucially we are supporting him because we believe he is the candidate with the greatest chance of winning power for a purpose and becoming Labour’s next Prime Minister.

Council leaders are all too aware that the next set of local and mayoral elections are less than 100 days away, so our next leader must be ready to have the qualities required to reconnect with communities where the party needs to win to get back into government. Another future really is possible if we have the courage to seize it. Keir Starmer is the right choice because he has the credibility and experience this mission requires, and we urge Labour members to join us in voting for him as our new leader.

1 – Michael Payne, Deputy Leader, Local Government Association Labour Group

2 – Georgia Gould, Deputy Chair, London Councils; Leader, London Borough of Camden

3 – Sir Richard Leese, Leader, Manchester City Council

4 – Sharon Taylor, Leader, Stevenage Borough Council

5 – Louise Gittins, Leader Cheshire West & Chester Council

6 – Andrew Morgan, Leader, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council

7 – Peter John, Chair, London Councils; Leader, London Borough of Southwark

8 – Stephen McCabe, Leader, Inverclyde Council

9 – Jane Mudd, Leader, Newport City Council

10 – Shaun Davies, Leader, Telford & Wrekin Council

11 – Nesil Caliskan, Leader, London Borough of Enfield

12 – John Clarke, Leader, Gedling Borough Council

13 – Stephen Alambritis, Leader, London Borough of Merton

14 – David Baines, Leader, St. Helens Council

15 – Iain Malcolm, Leader, South Tyneside Council

16 – Tom Beattie, Leader, Corby Borough Council

17 – Anthony Hunt, Leader, Torfaen County Borough Council

18 – Huw David, Leader, Bridgend County Borough Council

19 – Tricia Gilby, Leader, Chesterfield Borough

20 – Steve Cowan, Leader, London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

21 – Tony Newman, Leader, London Borough of Croydon

22 – Alan Waters, Leader, Norwich City Council

23 – Huw Thomas, Leader, Cardiff City Council

24 – David Ellesmere, Leader, Ipswich Borough Council

25 – Damien Egan, Executive Mayor, London Borough of Lewisham

26 – Steve Curran, Leader, London Borough of Hounslow

27 – Rob Stewart, Leader, Swansea Council

28 – John Biggs, Executive Mayor, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

29 – Brenda Warrington, Leader, Tameside Council

30 – Jack Hopkins, Leader, London Borough of Lambeth

31 – Andy Abrahams, Executive Mayor, Mansfield District Council

32 – Sam Corcoran, Leader, Cheshire East Council

33 – Steve Siddons, Leader, Scarborough Borough Council

34 – Ian Roberts, Leader, Flintshire County Council

35 – Norma Redfearn, Executive Mayor, North Tyneside Council

36 – Christopher Hammond, Leader, Southampton City Council

37 – Neil Moore, Leader, Vale of Glamorgan Council

38 – Danny Thorpe, Leader, Royal Borough of Greenwich

39 – Ian Gilbert, Leader, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

40 – James Swindlehurst, Leader, Slough Borough Council

41 – Julian Bell, Leader, London Borough of Ealing

42 – David Jones, Leader, Bury Council

43 – Mohammed Iqbal, Leader, Pendle Borough Council

44 – Roger Truelove, Leader, Swale Borough Council

45 – Mohammed Khan, Leader, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

46 – Alyson Barnes, Leader, Rossendale Borough Council

47 – Bob Cook, Leader, Stockton Council