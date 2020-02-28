WATCH: Long-Bailey releases video with Corbyn

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey has released an interview-style video with outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The two discuss Labour’s plans for a green industrial revolution, the government’s failure to take action on the climate crisis and the likelihood of reaching net-zero by 2030.
The video is seen as a bid to shore up support for Long-Bailey in the Labour leadership contest, as Keir Starmer is perceived to be the clear frontrunner based on polling and nominations.
I met Jeremy Corbyn to discuss how the Green Industrial Revolution will tackle climate change and transform our economy. pic.twitter.com/f9ueKwqazS
— Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) February 28, 2020
