WATCH: Long-Bailey releases video with Corbyn

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey has released an interview-style video with outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The two discuss Labour’s plans for a green industrial revolution, the government’s failure to take action on the climate crisis and the likelihood of reaching net-zero by 2030.

The video is seen as a bid to shore up support for Long-Bailey in the Labour leadership contest, as Keir Starmer is perceived to be the clear frontrunner based on polling and nominations.