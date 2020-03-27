Corbyn and other Labour figures wish PM a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Jeremy Corbyn and other key Labour Party figures have wished Boris Johnson a “speedy recovery” following the news that the Prime Minister has tested positive for coronavirus.

Responding to the announcement that Johnson has developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19, the Labour leader said: “I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy.

“Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else.”

The First Minister of Wales, Labour’s Mark Drakeford, tweeted: “I’d like to wish a speedy recovery to @BorisJohnson following his diagnosis with coronavirus. Stay at home. Protect our NHS. Save lives.”

London’s Sadiq Khan replied: “Sorry to hear this and hope you feel better soon. Thank you for everything your Government is doing to help us fight this.

“This is a reminder that anyone can get #COVID19. We must all follow the rules and stay at home to support our amazing NHS staff to save lives.”

Andy Burnham, Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, tweeted: “Get well soon & thanks for what you have been doing to help the country fight this.”

Diane Abbott, Shadow Home Secretary, added: “I don’t wish anyone ill. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. I hope everyone in coming days gets the care and medical attention they need”.

Labour’s health spokesperson Jon Ashworth said: “Very best wishes to the Prime Minister and his family. I know this is a hugely worrying time for everyone but we will come through this.”

Leadership frontrunner Keir Starmer said: “I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and thanks to all those working in Whitehall to help the country during the crisis. Together we can and will come through this.”

Angela Rayner, who is seen as the most likely to become Labour’s new deputy leader next week, is also self-isolating with symptoms. She joked: “So me and Boris Johnson having the virus is pure coincidence- honest.”

The Prime Minister is self-isolating in No 11 Downing Street, where he lives and will now work. The doors between No 10 and 11 have been “closed off”, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

It has been established that Johnson will self-isolate for seven days, which suggests that his pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds is not living with him – or she would have to self-isolate for 14 days under NHS guidance.

The Prime Minister first noticed he was experiencing mild symptoms on Thursday afternoon, the spokesperson said, at which point the Chief Medical Officer advised him to get tested and he received the result at midnight.

Downing Street has said that it is not aware of any other ministers being tested. The next daily press conference is likely to be led by Matt Hancock.