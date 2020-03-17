How Labour members can help during the coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus is an unprecedented public health emergency. Our NHS is already overstretched, and those caring for our most vulnerable need much greater resources to fight this disease. Millions of people are in insecure work and could face months unable to make ends meet. And hundreds of thousands of people are potentially facing social isolation and will need support.

How the Labour Party responds to this crisis is critical. We will continue to hold the government to account. This weekend, we set out a series of urgent measures that Boris Johnson must commit to now to keep people secure and healthy. The government must pledge to provide full and decent sick pay for all workers, introduce rent and mortgage holidays for those affected, ban evictions and suspend Universal Credit sanctions.

Last week, Jeremy Corbyn wrote to all Labour Party members, saying: “Instead of canvassing and campaigning, I would like Labour members to get involved in supporting vulnerable people in our communities – ensuring this is done safely and on the basis of public health advice. The labour movement, rooted as it is in our communities, can help to ensure those who need support the most are not left to cope alone.”

He is absolutely right. Labour is at the heart of communities in every major town and city in the UK. Our core values of solidarity and support make us perfectly placed to help organise safe and effective responses and do all we can to provide help for those who need it most.

Our expert community organising and regional teams have drawn up a list of things that members and local parties can do to support communities and each other during this crisis. We will be circulating this to all members in the next day or so.

The most important thing we can do is keep in contact with other members, particularly those who may be elderly or less able to cope than others. Let them know they are valued and that someone is thinking about them.

Members of North West Durham CLP are currently helping people by safely collecting and dropping off food, toiletries and baby items, as well as contacting people who are isolated to help combat loneliness. This is a brilliant example from which we can all learn.

Our organising teams are working with volunteers to help with food banks, including with drivers who can deliver food parcels. And volunteers are setting up local Facebook groups to allow sharing of plans across communities and identify how best to share resources and support existing local initiatives.

All this work needs to be done safely and with attention to the latest medical advice. But with our communities and NHS struggling after ten years of brutal cuts, this kind of solidarity could be a lifeline for many thousands who are going to desperately need it.