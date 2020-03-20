Large-scale ad campaign needed to prevent food shortages, says Labour

Labour has declared that the government should initiate a large-scale public advertising campaign in order to stop panic-buying and prevent food shortages across the UK.

The party is ramping up its criticism of the government amid the coronavirus crisis, and has blamed supermarket shortages on a “lack of leadership” and a “lack of clear communication”.

It is urging the launch of a campaign, covering social media, that would aim to “amplify public health advice, provide clearer guidance on social distancing, tackle misinformation and provide assurances”.

Labour has described government communication as “confused and unclear”, pointing out that rumours of a London lockdown were “allowed to swirl for nearly 24 hours before being denied”.

The main opposition party wants the government to set guidance for major UK supermarkets on changes including opening hours, rationing of key products, and slots specifically for older people to shop in.

Luke Pollard, the Shadow DEFRA Secretary, said: “Everyone needs to be confident during a crisis like this that they can get enough food for themselves and their family.

“It’s much harder to make responsible decisions about food and other essential supplies when you don’t know what products your local shop might be running low on, or even rationing.

“Too often, the government seems on the back foot when it comes to responding to this crisis. Its communication is unclear and it is leaving it to others, such as supermarkets, football clubs and postal workers, to take the steps needed to protect public health themselves.

”Boris Johnson needs to show leadership on this issue and set out clearly, both to suppliers and the public, how action can be coordinated to ensure everybody has access to the food they need.

“We need plans that will be suitable for next week, not last week. We need the government to be one step ahead, not one step behind, in this crisis.”

UNISON also highlighted the need for “co-ordinated measures to prioritise health staff and other public service workers who are unable to buy even the basics at the end of their shifts” earlier today.

General secretary Dave Prentis said: “Sadly the time has come for ministers to take more decisive action to avoid key workers and vulnerable people being left without food after selfish and irresponsible stockpiling.

“Government calls for people not to hoard food and to consider others when shopping have fallen on deaf ears, leaving many to suffer.

“Supermarket shelves are stripped bare by the early morning. Shop staff are abused and the people putting themselves at risk to look after us are left with little or nothing.

“While some supermarkets must be praised for setting aside dedicated time for key workers and the elderly to shop, the initiative is patchy and doesn’t take account of shift patterns. If people can’t make the early morning window, they miss out on food.

“More must be done now. Ministers and the supermarkets must get a grip of this problem and shoppers need to change their behaviour to protect the people protecting us.”

£2m of the ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign – which saw a total of £46m spent, yet only lasted eight weeks as an extension was agreed – has already been committed to buying media space that could still be used, according to the National Audit Office.