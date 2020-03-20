PM offers bluster and confusion as McDonnell sets out coronavirus plan

We can “turn the tide in 12 weeks”, the Prime Minister told the nation at the latest press conference yesterday – probably the worst one yet. When asked what “turn the tide” actually meant (back to normal? reaching the peak?), Boris Johnson couldn’t answer. After some characteristic bluster, he admitted: “We don’t know where we are. We don’t know how long this thing will go on for.”

These daily communications to the press and public were supposed to clarify the medical advice and the progress being made by government, but they are not being used to that effect. Rather than take decisive action – by telling shops to restrict items; ordering pubs and restaurants to close, not vaguely encouraging people not to offer their custom; etc – they would rather carry on finger-wagging and have ministers keep blaming the selfishness of individuals.

Why? Because if they shut down the economy to the extent that other affected European countries have done, they would also have to implement the kind of radical policies those governments have actioned. The Chancellor is reportedly considering a wage subsidy scheme but the details have not yet been determined. Although this is clearly an unprecedented situation, and some mayhem is understandable, there has not been clear recognition of the fact that workers are already being laid off and self-employed people are already seeing their incomes fall dramatically.

John McDonnell published Labour’s economic plan for individuals affected by coronavirus last night. It calls on the government to: underwrite wages; increase sick pay, apply it more broadly and provide an equivalent for the self-employed; suspend benefit sanctions; and more. You can read the full details here. Many of these proposals should be uncontroversial in normal times, and these are not normal times. You only have to look at what is happening in Italy to see what the UK will be facing very soon.

On LabourList today, we have contributions from not one but two shadow cabinet members. Diane Abbott says the government is hoping to bury the "transformative recommendations" made by the Windrush review – published yesterday – and cannot be allowed to do so. Jonathan Ashworth is, of course, focused on coronavirus. He points out that we are heading into this crisis with NHS beds at 94% capacity, a quarter of the number of ICU beds per person than there are in Germany, and a quarter of carers on zero-hour contracts. The Shadow Health Secretary warns: "We would not send our troops to war without the necessary armoury and protection, yet this is increasingly what is demanded of a significant number of health workers every day."