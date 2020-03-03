Sadiq Khan demands new powers as he seeks a mandate for rent controls

Sadiq Khan has launched his re-election campaign in Hackney this morning. Speaking at a housing estate, the Labour incumbent delivered a fresh pledge to stand up for the 2.4 million renters in the capital, and declared that the election in May will be a referendum on introducing rent controls. The specifics are yet to be worked out, but Khan proposed a new private rent commission, with renters on its board, to implement and enforce measures to control rents and keep them at lower levels. Other European and American cities have brought in such controls with great effect, he argues. The problem is that the mayor of London currently has no statutory power over the sector – and the government has simply refused to grant him any. But last year the mayor commissioned a report to explore how and what controls could be introduced, and set out the powers that the government should devolve. By couching it in terms of a referendum, the mayor is portraying the government at odds with the people; Boris Johnson would be “ignoring the democratic will of millions” – sound familiar?

In other news, the government is expected to publish its plan for combatting the coronavirus this morning. Three more people tested positive for the virus yesterday, bringing the total number in the UK to 39. Johnson will hold a press conference at 10.30am to discuss the measures his government will put in place. Labour’s John McDonnell has set out his five-point plan to deal with the potential economic impact of the outbreak – including working with businesses and trade unions to assess impact and needs; planning requirements for resources across government departments; making strategic interventions in the economy; ensuring protections for workers, such as sick pay; and working with international bodies and ministers of finance. And the Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy has called on the government to pass emergency legislation to ensure that all workers receive sick pay from day one.

Local elections, taking place in 118 councils across the country in May, will be the first electoral challenge for the new Labour leader – whoever it may be. Unfortunately, an internal document given to the BBC has warned the party to brace for “one of its worst” local election defeats ever. It sets out three different scenarios – in the worst case, Labour would lose 315 seats and the control of several local authorities including strongholds such as Sheffield. Either Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey or Nandy will be in place from April 4th, and will have little over a month to make an impact on the outcome. As the leadership contest rumbles on, all eyes are on Starmer and his campaign funding. Both Nandy and Long-Bailey published lists of donations last week and the pressure is mounting on the Camden MP to do the same. He is choosing to use his parliamentary webpage to declare donations as per the usual rules for MPs – whereas the others have simply published the information independently. Although Starmer said last week that the “next tranche” of information would “probably” be published on the site on Monday, his register of interests was not updated and there is no sign of an independent release. Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for everything Labour, every weekday morning.