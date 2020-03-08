Sunday shows: Rosie Duffield, Dawn Butler and John McDonnell

Ridge on Sunday

Rosie Duffield spoke about the domestic abuse bill and the personal experience that motivated her emotional speech to parliament in October last year.

Asked what the legislation would do: “It protect women in the most vulnerable situations and strengthens the protections around them.”

Asked what she would like to see added to the bill: “We’re very keen on my side to make sure that women are protected when they go to refuges, from them being closed down because there’s not enough money.”

On misconceptions around the issue: “It’s not a particular class, or a particular kind of person that’s vulnerable to domestic violence or domestic abuse.”

On her speech last year: “In parliament we talk about statistics, we’re kind of removed from the things we talk about. Debates like this give us an opportunity to say that we’re ordinary women as well.”

On her experience of abuse: “I was more scared of going home than I was staying in the library until one, two in the morning. I didn’t want to go home.”

She added: “It took a few weeks… I thought I can’t take this anymore. You just feel like you’re on the verge of tears all the time.”

Asked how she feels now: “Relieved. But still kind of not entirely over it, to be honest.”

On whether she feels that domestic abuse has been taken seriously in the past: “I think it was seen as a kind of fringe thing.”

On the bill: “We’re telling men: just stop it. And it is mostly men. I know men are also victims of this but just everyone – there is no excuse. We’re going to make it the law that you have no hiding place.”

Lib Dem Layla Moran also appeared on the show. She spoke about the election result for her party and said that she will be standing to be the next leader.

She said: “I believe it’s time that we move on as a party and offer a positive vision for the country, and I’m the right person to lead that change.”

The Andrew Marr Show

John McDonnell responded to recent comments from Lisa Nandy that the Labour leadership under Jeremy Corbyn had been determined to “wage factional war” and gave his take on the upcoming budget.

On the Labour leadership elections: “If there’s a lesson for the future – let’s have shorter leadership elections… this is quite interminable.”

Shown the clip of Nandy and asked whether the leadership did want to “crush” dissenting people: “Of course not… That is not my view of what was happening.”

He added: “There’s always a bit of a tussle. But actually the one thing that we’re trying to do now is learn all of those lessons and unite. Let’s just move forward.”

On the government increasing spending in the budget: “It’s nowhere near the scale we need… We’re facing an existential threat in climate change. This budget has got to be the most important budget since the second world war.”

Asked whether the government is right to scrap the freeze on fuel duty: “Of course – but alongside that, you have to give people the alternative… You can’t just do short-term gimmicks like this.”

On the NHS in the budget: “There are long term issues that need to be addressed. And this crisis is made worse by not addressing those issues… We need funding for the NHS. Full funding. Not just to cope with this virus.”

On polling modelled on the 2019 result and predicting a poor outcome for Labour in the upcoming local elections: “Local elections are completely different… I think we’ll have a lot better results.”

5 Live Politics

Dawn Butler talked about her bid to be the next deputy leader of the Labour Party, spending in the leadership elections and allegations of bullying by the Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Asked if uncomfortable that the next leader is likely to be another white man: “Nobody knows what the results will be until we see the results.”

Commenting on her chances in the deputy race: “Until the results come through, you can’t call it.”

Asked if Labour is too consumed with internal elections: “We have to have an election for leader and deputy leader in the Labour Party. This is a process that has to happen.”

She added: “It hasn’t stopped us from holding the government to account every step of the way. We’ve still been doing that”

On allegations of bullying by Patel: “The most important thing is that this is resolved in a way that is transparent.”

Asked if there should have been stricter rules on campaign spending in the leadership elections: “Yes I think the Labour Party should change how we run our internal elections. It shouldn’t be about how much money you have.”

On what she would do to reconnect with the “left-behind places” lost at the last election: “Labour hasn’t left any place behind. But what Labour has to do is make sure Labour re-engages with places that have leant their vote to the Tories.”