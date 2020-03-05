What is a maiden speech, and what is it for?

The ‘maiden speech’ is traditionally the first time a newly elected MP speaks in parliament. Before 2010, an MP wasn’t actually allowed to make any other contribution at all before having made this introductory speech, but this has since changed. Now, a member can engage in procedures fully from day one, and it isn’t necessarily the first time they speak. And given that at each election there can be hundreds of new MPs, this is probably for the best – 140 joined the House last December.

Guidance states that a maiden speech is usually uncontroversial, includes a tribute to the predecessor – regardless of their political affiliation – and some favourable mention of the constituency. This first speech should traditionally be heard without interruption, as should any that that follow to congratulate them.

Maiden speeches can be made during any parliamentary debate. Lots of the 2019 Labour intake made theirs during a debate on the green new deal, for example. The new member is given the chance to speak before other MPs who have indicated that they want to speak on the issue, with notice given beforehand to the Speaker. Lots of new Labour MPs have already made their maiden speeches already, and there have been some notable contributions.

Zarah Sultana grabbed the most headlines for abandoning tradition and attacking the Tory government. Causing even more of a stir, she went on to criticise events that took place under the last Labour government, saying that her “generation faced 40 years of Thatcherism”. She went on to use the opportunity to speak about the need for a green new deal.

Five more years of Tory rule is almost enough to make me despair. But we can't despair. Because if we do, then the climate emergency will become the climate catastrophe. In my maiden speech, I called for a Green New Deal to escape disaster capitalism – and build socialism. pic.twitter.com/LtcxBPk3KF — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) January 15, 2020

The MP for Polar and Limehouse, Apsana Begum, was the first elected member of the House of Commons to deliver a maiden speech wearing a hijab. Taking part in an international women’s day debate this afternoon, she took the chance to speak about her having personally experienced islamophobia and warned the House of the growing threat of racism.

Nadia Whittome – the youngest MP in the House at the age of 23 – used hers to forcefully emphasise how parliament alienates working class people with its “old conventions” and “antiquated language”. She added: “As a working-class woman of colour, I’m made to feel like I don’t belong here unless I throw my community under a bus.”

Others were more conventional. Taiwo Owatemi, for example, spoke about her ambitions for her constituency – Coventry North West – and gave tribute to her predecessor Geoffrey Robinson and the 43 years that he spent representing her residents in parliament.

After December, Labour had 26 new MPs to be sworn in. And once they took their oath, they started the slow process of getting through their maiden speeches along with all the other newly elected members. Keep checking back here for more updates, as LabourList will publish all of the maiden speeches made by new Labour MPs over the coming weeks.