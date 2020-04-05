Dodds, Thomas-Symonds and Nandy get senior shadow cabinet posts

New Labour leader Keir Starmer has announced senior members of the new shadow cabinet this afternoon.

Leader : Jeremy Corbyn – replaced by Keir Starmer

: Jeremy Corbyn – replaced by Keir Starmer Deputy leader : Vacant – replaced by Angela Rayner

: Vacant – replaced by Angela Rayner Chancellor : John McDonnell (resigned) – replaced by Anneliese Dodds

: John McDonnell (resigned) – replaced by Anneliese Dodds Home : Diane Abbott (resigned) – replaced by Nick Thomas-Symonds

: Diane Abbott (resigned) – replaced by Nick Thomas-Symonds Foreign : Emily Thornberry – replaced by Lisa Nandy

: Emily Thornberry – replaced by Lisa Nandy Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster : Rachel Reeves (replacing Jon Trickett, who was shadow minister for the Cabinet Office)

: Rachel Reeves (replacing Jon Trickett, who was shadow minister for the Cabinet Office) Health : Jon Ashworth – staying

: Jon Ashworth – staying Chief Whip : Nick Brown – staying

: Nick Brown – staying Shadow Leader of the Lords: Angela Smith – staying

The Labour leader is set to chair a new ‘shadow C-19 committee’, which will be made up of the frontbenchers listed above and take responsibility for coordinating the party’s response to coronavirus.

It is understood that Emily Thornberry will remain in the shadow cabinet, but the new position that she will hold has not yet been confirmed. The appointments will be finalised on Monday.

Barry Gardiner, who was responsible for international trade, former shadow minister for the Cabinet Office Jon Trickett and ex-party chair Ian Lavery were stood down from the shadow cabinet by Starmer today.

Commenting on the new appointments, Starmer said: “We are living through a national emergency. Under my leadership, the Labour Party will always act in the country’s interest to save lives and protect livelihoods. That will be the number one priority of my shadow cabinet.

“We will be a responsible opposition that supports the government where we believe they are right and challenge them when we believe mistakes are being made.”

Anneliese Dodds – who was recommended by John McDonnell for a top post but does not come from the Corbynite wing of the party – has become the first ever female Shadow Chancellor.