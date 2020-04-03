Jackie Baillie elected as Scottish Labour deputy leader

Jackie Baillie has been elected as Scottish Labour’s new deputy leader in a victory for Corbynsceptics.

The MSP for Dumbarton won against Labour left Glasgow councillor and former parliamentary candidate Matt Kerr.

Voting closed at noon on Thursday, and the internal election was run alongside the UK Labour leader and deputy leader contests.

The final result was:

Jackie Baillie – 10,311 votes

Matt Kerr – 7,528 votes

Turnout: 50.6%

Commenting on the result, Baillie said: “I am humbled by the support I have received from members and trade unionists across Scotland.

“When this election started, nobody expected the country to be in the grip of a global pandemic. Our collective focus will remain on the challenge that Covid-19 poses to the very fabric of our society.

“Our heartfelt thanks goes to the workers on the frontline – from doctors and nurses to social care staff, police officers and food retail workers.

“They are helping to care for us and keep us safe at a time of crisis and we should never forget their bravery and service.

“We will get through this together. It will be some time before politics returns to normal, but the next Scottish Parliament elections are now just over one year away.

“The Scottish Labour Party has a huge challenge ahead of us. Working together with Richard Leonard, our new UK leader and the entire Labour movement, I am ready for that challenge.

“I will work each and every day to repay the trust placed in me by members so that we rebuild our party, and win back the trust of the people of Scotland.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard commented: “I am delighted that Jackie has been elected. We will unite the Party and work closely together to get the party in shape to fight the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

“Jackie will bring a renewed energy and determination to win so I am extremely pleased that she is joining the leadership team at this critical time.”

Ian Murray, Labour’s only Scottish MP who is running to be UK deputy leader, said: “This fantastic result is a vote for change, and deserved recognition of Jackie’s formidable record as a campaigner and a winner.

“Having Jackie in the leadership team will allow the party to embark on a vital rebuilding project ahead of next year’s Holyrood elections, so that we can regain the trust of the Scottish people.”