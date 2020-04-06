Keir Starmer finalises shadow cabinet appointments

New Labour leader Keir Starmer has finalised shadow cabinet appointments this afternoon, with David Lammy, Ed Miliband and Rebecca Long-Bailey securing top jobs.

Dawn Butler, Richard Burgon, Dan Carden, Margaret Greenwood, Baroness Shami Chakrabarti and Tracy Brabin are among the MPs who have left the shadow cabinet.

The shadow cabinet is now as follows:

Keir Starmer , Leader of the Opposition

, Leader of the Opposition Angela Rayner , Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party

, Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party Anneliese Dodds , Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Lisa Nandy , Shadow Foreign Secretary

, Shadow Foreign Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds , Shadow Home Secretary

, Shadow Home Secretary Rachel Reeves , Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster David Lammy , Shadow Justice Secretary

, Shadow Justice Secretary John Healey , Shadow Defence Secretary

, Shadow Defence Secretary Ed Miliband , Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary

, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary Emily Thornberry , Shadow International Trade Secretary

, Shadow International Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds , Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary

, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth , Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Rebecca Long-Bailey , Shadow Education Secretary

, Shadow Education Secretary Jo Stevens , Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary

, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Bridget Phillipson , Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Luke Pollard , Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary

, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary

Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary Thangam Debbonaire , Shadow Housing Secretary

, Shadow Housing Secretary Jim McMahon , Shadow Transport Secretary

, Shadow Transport Secretary Preet Kaur Gill , Shadow International Development Secretary

, Shadow International Development Secretary Louise Haigh , Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)

, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim) Ian Murray , Shadow Scotland Secretary

, Shadow Scotland Secretary Nia Griffith , Shadow Wales Secretary

, Shadow Wales Secretary Marsha de Cordova , Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary

, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary Andy McDonald , Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary

, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary Rosena Allin-Khan , Shadow Minister for Mental Health

, Shadow Minister for Mental Health Cat Smith , Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement

, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement Lord Falconer , Shadow Attorney General

, Shadow Attorney General Valerie Vaz , Shadow Leader of the House

, Shadow Leader of the House Nick Brown , Opposition Chief Whip

, Opposition Chief Whip Baroness Smith , Shadow Leader of the Lords

, Shadow Leader of the Lords Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip

Jo Stevens, Jim McMahon and Jonathan Reynolds have been chosen as the three new frontbench representatives on Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC).

Commenting on the new appointments, Starmer said: “I’m proud to have appointed a shadow cabinet that showcases the breadth, depth and talents of the Labour Party.

“This is a new team that will be relentlessly focused on acting in the national interest to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding Labour so that it can win the next election.”

Andrew Gwynne today joined John McDonnell and Diane Abbott in resigning from the shadow cabinet, and tweeted his letter to Keir Starmer confirming that decision.

In the letter, the former communities and local government spokesman described his second frontbench role of co-national campaign coordinator as “frankly torturous”.

Gwynne said he was “completely sidelined” during the 2019 general election, and warned the new Labour leader: “That can never happen again.”

Tony Lloyd, who was both Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Northern Ireland, has been hospitalised with coronavirus. Starmer has wished him a swift recovery and appointed Louise Haigh as interim Northern Ireland Secretary.

Barry Gardiner, who was responsible for international trade, former shadow minister for the Cabinet Office Jon Trickett and ex-party chair Ian Lavery were stood down by Starmer on Sunday.