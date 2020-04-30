Labour launches series of ‘call Keir’ public meetings

Labour has revealed that it is launching a series of ‘call Keir’ Zoom meetings with voters from across the country to “hear directly from people about their experiences” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The party announced that the first of the hour-long virtual events with the Labour leader would take place this afternoon, with calls to residents from Bury and the Tees Valley – areas Labour lost in last year.

Labour has said that the meetings will let the public highlight issues relating to the health crisis that they want raised with government, as well as allowing for discussion of what lessons the party must learn from its defeat last year.

Commenting on the launch of the events, Starmer said: “Coronavirus is the biggest crisis our country has faced in a generation.

“That is why I want to hear directly from people about their experiences, how they are coping and what more they want to see done to help keep people safe and well.

“It is also important that Labour listens and learns from our election defeats. I want an open and frank conversation with the British people about what we need to do to restore people’s trust in the Labour Party.”

This launch follows a series of virtual meetings the Labour leader has held since being elected, including with key workers, small businesses and representatives of BAME communities.