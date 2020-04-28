Tim Roache resigns as GMB general secretary

Tim Roache has resigned as general secretary of GMB today, the party-affiliated trade union has confirmed.

He was first elected in 2015, and re-elected as for a second term in November 2019 with 61% of votes cast in his favour against challenger Kathleen Walker Shaw.

Below is the full text of the GMB statement released tonight.

Today, our general secretary, Tim Roache has submitted his resignation.

Tim has unfortunately been suffering with ill health for some time now and has made the difficult decision to stand down from his role, that he does not feel able to continue, in leading our union going forward.

A meeting with the Finance and General Purposes Committee will be convened to discuss the resignation and further updates will follow.