WATCH: CWU calls for “new normal” after Covid-19 on Postal Workers’ Day

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called for the creation of a “new normal” after the Covid-19 pandemic where “working people get the pay and respect that they deserve” on National Postal Workers’ Day.

In a video released for the ninth annual celebration of postal workers across the UK, the trade union depicted key workers continuing to work throughout the coronavirus health crisis.

The CWU said that “when this crisis is over, this country has to be different” and declared that “we can’t keep pretending that profit alone keeps this country running”.

The union urged solidarity, so that “working people won’t pay the price for this crisis” and called for a new settlement after the virus passes where “we know exactly who keeps the country running”.

Tomorrow is National #PostalWorkersDay – let's create a new normal pic.twitter.com/bVpa1Z6bXI — The CWU (@CWUnews) April 28, 2020

Postal staff have continued to work as designated key workers during the pandemic, and the CWU has called on the public, media and politicians to show a “greater level of recognition to postal workers than ever before” this year.

The trade union has also criticised Royal Mail’s senior management for a lack of communication with the CWU throughout the crisis, and for requiring members to deliver advertising mail.

Commenting on National Postal Workers’ Day, a spokesperson for the CWU said: “Postal workers across the country are doing a fantastic job. It is sad that senior management have not recognised the efforts of our members, but the public have.

“The sight of posters in windows, drinks left on doorsteps or even a simple ‘thank you’ mean the world to our members. On National Postal Workers’ Day please let your postie know how appreciated they are by thanking them or posting on social media using #PostalWorkersDay – thank you for your support.”

There have been a total of 161,145 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, but with low levels of testing the true figure is thought to be much higher. 21,678 hospital deaths have been recorded.