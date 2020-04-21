WATCH: Minister dodges question on NHS immigration checks

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick dodged a question from a journalist when asked if the government will suspend the NHS immigration checks and surcharge.

A clip of the minister at the government’s coronavirus press briefing has resurfaced on social media as the Labour Party has reiterated its call for a change in immigration rules during the Covid-19 crisis.

Replying to Vic Motune of The Voice, Jenrick said that he is “acutely aware of the anxiety” and that the government is “trying to reach out to all communities across the country to hear their concerns as we formulate particular policies”.

Appalling. Robert Jenrick is asked why the government hasn’t suspended NHS immigration checks – when they know migrants are dying because they’re too scared to seek medical help. He dodges the question. Immigration enforcement needs to be suspended now. pic.twitter.com/7tpeYOTZlT — Maya Goodfellow (@MayaGoodfellow) April 19, 2020

Shadow immigration minister Holly Lynch has today written to the government urging the suspension of the ‘no recourse to public funds’ immigration status. The condition applies to most migrants from outside the European Economic Area.

It means that those migrants without leave to remain, or with partial leave to remain, are allowed to work but cannot access the majority of benefits in the UK, leaving them in a precarious position.

MPs from various opposition parties have raised concerns that those unable to claim financial support may have no choice but to continue working, putting their lives at risk and undermining public health guidance.

A cross-party group of more than 60 MPs wrote to Priti Patel at the beginning of April, urging her to grant indefinite leave to remain to migrant health workers and recognise that “those who have put their lives at risk for our country are welcome to live in it”.

The Home Office has announced a 12 month extension for all healthcare workers from October 1st, but Labour MPs have argued that it is wrong for a family dependent on a healthcare professional to face deportation if that individual should die from coronavirus.