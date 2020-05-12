Former Labour MEPs tell Starmer to push for Brexit transition extension

Hundreds of party activists, including several former Labour MEPs, have called on new leader Keir Starmer to push for an extension to the Brexit transition period.

Organised by Labour for a Socialist Europe, the open letter warns that failing to extend the phase – due to end in December – would “cost lives” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been signed by 450 Labour members, including former European Labour leader Richard Corbett, plus ex-MEPs Seb Dance, Theresa Griffin, Julie Ward and Jude Kirton-Darling.

The UK has until 30th June to request that the transition phase be extended, but Downing Street has insisted that no such request will be made – despite the impact of Covid-19 on Brexit talks.

Negotiations have now resumed via videoconference, but two planned rounds of talks were cancelled in the meantime and officials spent weeks arranging the remote discussions.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson has said that any extension would mean the UK having to follow EU rules at a time when the country “needs flexibility” in its Covid-19 response.

Keir Starmer was a leading advocate of the campaign to hold a fresh public vote on Brexit, and was the only Labour leadership candidate to defend the party’s 2019 Brexit policy.

But asked about the extension issue by an LBC caller on Monday, Starmer refused to call for a delay – though he said it was unlikely that a deal could be struck in time.

“The government says it’s going to get negotiations and a deal done by the end of the year,” he said. “I’ve always thought that’s tight and pretty unlikely, but we’re going to hold them to that and see how they get on.”

He added: “I would seek to ensure that the negotiations were completed as quickly as possible. I’ve not called for a pause because the government says it’s going to get it done by the end of the year.”

If no extension is agreed, the UK would leave the European single market at the end of 2020 either with or without a deal in place. Critics have said this could delay UK access to a vaccine.