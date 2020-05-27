WATCH: Labour warns “people will feel they can’t trust the guidance” after Cummings

Lisa Nandy has said that “my big worry is that increasingly people will feel they can’t trust the guidance” following the events involving Dominic Cummings and his flouting of the lockdown rules.

In an interview with Sky News this morning, the Shadow Foreign Secretary warned that – as the UK eases its lockdown – people may “start to use their own instincts as Cummings said he did himself”.

She called for the Prime Minister to clarify a “number of outstanding issues about how it was that his own advisor appeared to breach repeatedly the guidance that he’d written”, in order to restore public confidence.

Polling shows that over the four day period during which Boris Johnson and various ministers defended Cummings, public approval for both the Prime Minister and the government fell by 20 and 16 points respectively.

Labour has called for an urgent inquiry into the 260-mile trip from London to Durham undertaken by the Prime Minister’s senior adviser during the coronavirus lockdown.

Public Health England have reported a total of 265,227 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK and 37,048 coronavirus-related deaths. However, data from the Office for National Statistics suggests that the death toll has passed 47,000.