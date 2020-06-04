In conversation with… Luke Pollard

Join us at 6pm on Tuesday 8th June for our first “In conversation with…” online event. Our editor Sienna Rodgers will be speaking to Labour’s Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Luke Pollard.
The page will refresh automatically to show the livestream below when the event starts. You will also be able to view it directly on Facebook by clicking here.
