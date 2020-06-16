Labour MPs remember Jo Cox on fourth anniversary of murder

Labour figures are remembering former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox today, as they mark the fourth anniversary of her murder at the hands of a constituent with far-right views.

Keir Starmer tweeted that “Jo’s legacy lives on”, along with a video clip of her parliamentary maiden speech in which she famously said: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.”

Four years ago today our friend Jo Cox was tragically murdered. But Jo’s legacy lives on. Now more than ever, we see how right Jo was that we have “far more in common with each other than things that divide us.” pic.twitter.com/cKYJo0UkaZ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 16, 2020

Deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “We are all thinking of our friend Jo Cox today who was taken from us four years ago. “We have more in common than that which divides us” such powerful and strong words that will always resonate”.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, now Shadow Home Secretary, said: “I will be thinking of my friend Jo Cox today, so cruelly taken away from her family, friends and the causes she gave so much support to.”

Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, said: “I will never, ever forget sparking Jo Cox and still feel really unable to come to terms with how it happened. Solidarity and sympathy to her family.”

Dulwich MP Helen Hayes said: “Thinking of my friend Jo Cox today whose message continues to be so resonant & is needed now more than ever. Always missed, never forgotten”.

Former deputy leader Tom Watson said: “f you get a few moments of calm today, please reflect on the life of Jo Cox. Perhaps you can commit to honour her legacy? You’ll be making the world a kinder, less lonely place.”

Ex-MP Mary Creagh said: “It’s four years since we lost beautiful, brave, brilliant Jo Cox. Her truth – that we have more in common than that which divides us – is needed now more than ever. Today, my thoughts are with her family, and all who loved her.”

Ex-MP Mike Gapes said: “She was a bright light of humanity taken from us by a Neo Nazi murderer four years ago. It was an honour to know Jo and to work with her in Parliament in support of the Syrian people. We will never forget her.”

Politicians of other parties have also posted tributes, such as Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts who said: “Her legacy lives on. Thoughts today with her family and friends.”

Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater has written a piece for HuffPost UK today, which reads: “I know that I have still got a huge amount of work to do in terms of dealing with the senseless murder of my sister – a woman who was genuinely one of the kindest and least self-centred people you could hope to meet.

“But I sometimes feel that I can’t even begin to deal with the grieving process while there is still so much work to be done on the issues Jo cared about during her life – and indeed the issues raised by her brutal murder at the hands of a right-wing extremist and white supremacist.”