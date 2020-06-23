Labour to force vote over Housing Secretary “cash-for-favours” scandal

Labour has warned that “the government’s moral authority hangs by a thread” as it prepares to force a parliamentary vote over the “cash-for-favours” scandal involving minister Robert Jenrick.

The opposition party is set to push the issue to a vote during an opposition day debate on Wednesday. The move follows the Housing Secretary’s decision to overturn his own approval of a Tory donor’s £1bn development after admitting “apparent bias”.

Labour’s motion would require the release of all documents relating to the approval of planning for the Westferry Printworks Development in London, which Jenrick had tried to push through against the advice of the government’s planning inspectorate.

It emerged over the weekend that although Jenrick told the Commons he had not discussed the application with the developer, Richard Desmond himself said the minister had actually watched a promotional video for the scheme at a Tory fundraiser.

Shadow Local Government Secretary Steve Reed commented: “The Secretary of State has admitted he knew his unlawful, biased decision to approve Richard Desmond’s property deal would save the Conservative Party donor up to £150m, but there are still far too many questions left unanswered.”

The Housing Secretary acknowledged that he had published his decision in time for the developer to avoid a new charge – known as a community infrastructure levy – which would have cost the developer additional £30m to £50m.

Asked about the timing of his decision, Jenrick said that a “fair-minded and informed observer” might conclude that there was a “real possibility” that he was biased in favour of the developer who is a Tory donor.

The Shadow Community and Local Government Secretary added: “It is essential the government maintains public trust during the coronavirus crisis. Dominic Cummings and now Westferry have severely tested this – the government’s moral authority hangs by a thread.

“If the Secretary of State has nothing to hide then he has nothing to fear from publishing these documents.”

Labour has highlighted that as well as approving the decision the day before the new charge was introduced, Jenrick had overruled his advisors to reduce the amount of affordable housing in the development – saving Desmond a further £106m.

Below is the full text of Labour’s motion.

Keir Starmer

Steve Reed

Mike Amesbury

Rachel Reeves

Valerie Vaz

Nicholas Brown

That an humble address be presented to Her Majesty, that she will be graciously pleased to give direction to minister to provide all correspondence, including submissions and electronic communications, involving ministers and special advisers pertaining to the Westferry Printworks Development and the subsequent decision by the Secretary of State to approve its planning application at appeal to the housing, communities and local government select committee.