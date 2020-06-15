Labour Together election review to be published this week

A review conducted by the cross-factional group Labour Together to analyse and learn from the Labour Party’s 2019 general election defeat will be published later this week.

Following several months of inquiry into Labour’s worst defeat since the 1930s, the inquiry jointly commissioned by LabourList and launched in December will release its findings on Friday.

The project to examine the party’s failure received contributions from more than 11,000 people from across the labour movement in an online survey earlier this year.

The commissioners involved in the review are:

Ed Miliband MP;

Lucy Powell MP;

Shabana Mahmood MP;

Former Labour MP Jo Platt;

Economist and former adviser to John McDonnell James Meadway;

YouGov director of international projects Marcus Roberts;

Former general secretary of the Co-op Party Karin Christiansen;

The Campaigns Company director Daniel Jackson;

Journalist Ellie Mae O’Hagan;

Council leader Louise Gittens;

General secretary of the TSSA Manuel Cortes;

2019 parliamentary candidate Mary Wimbury;

Former political director of Scottish Labour and parliamentary candidate Martin McCluskey; and

LabourList editor Sienna Rodgers.

LabourList is co-hosting a special online event next Monday, June 22nd, for members of the labour movement to discuss insights from the report with the commissioners.

The event will take the form of an online panel discussion, where attendees will be able to hear directly from the commissioners and ask questions about the key findings of the review.

This will be followed by the opportunity to explore how the recommendations can be implemented across the labour movement in a participatory workshop. You can sign up to take part here.

Labour Together was launched after the 2015 general election and leadership contest by Jon Cruddas, Lisa Nandy and Steve Reed and aims to be a non-factional group.

Its stated aim is to “create a space for people to have difficult but necessary political conversations face-to-face” and says it is “proud to work across factions and none to bring people together”.