Open Labour attracts record number of candidates for internal elections

Open Labour has attracted a record number of candidates for its internal elections, as a fresh round of committee nominations have seen 50 activists on the party’s ‘soft left’ step forward.

Those standing include former MEP Julie Ward, past parliamentary candidates Lucy Burke and Sarah Sackman, and activist Omar Salem who confronted Boris Johnson over NHS funding at a hospital last year.

Alex Sobel has already been re-elected unopposed as the parliamentary rep on Open Labour’s committee. The Labour MP for Leeds North West co-founded the activist organisation in 2015.

There are ten ‘open places’ on the committee up for grabs, which are being contested by 43 members, plus one representative each in the Scottish, LGBT, women’s, disability and BAME categories.

A number of candidates are current or former Jewish Labour Movement committee members – a reflection of Open Labour’s strong stance on Labour antisemitism, insiders say.

With more women and BAME activists running than previously, improved regional representation and six individuals going for ‘disability rep’, Open Labour activists are said to be pleased with demographic changes.

However, it has also been noted by some that there is still significant room for improvement, with only 10 of the 43 ‘open place’ candidates – less than a quarter – being women.

According to the soft left group, it now has “well over 1,000 members”, and between 40 and 50 are being added to its ranks each week. It is fundraising to be able to employ an organiser in the future.

Activists can join Open Labour and secure voting rights until July 3rd. Voting for the Open Labour committee elections will take place between June 4th and July 4th.

Below is the full list of Open Labour candidates.

Open Places (statements here)

Aaron Mark Daniels, Ceredigion

Abi Barinski, Manchester Gorton

Alex Greer, Wansbeck

Amrita Rose, Hackney South

Andrew Ryder, Labour International

Anisha Faruk, Oxford West and Abingdon

Aydan Greatrick, Hornsey and Wood Green

Ben Roberts, Leeds North East

Callum Gordon, Guildford

Cathleen Clarke, Poplar and Limehouse

Charlotte Norton, Poplar and Limehouse

David White, Denton and Reddish

Gabe Milne, Leyton and Wanstead

Henry Mendoza, Tooting

Jake Cable, Hammersmith

James Barber, Macclesfield

James Bryan, Streatham

Joseph Hamm, Loughborough

Julie Ward, North West Durham

Kuba Stawiski, Poplar and Limehouse

Lee Glover, Manchester Central

Liam O’Rourke, Heywood and Middleton

Logan Machell, Aberdeen North

Lucy Burke, Bury South

Martin Le Brech, Aberdeen North

Mike Rowley, Oxford East

Omar Salem, Ilford North

Pablo John, Leeds North West

Panny Antoniou, Ealing Central and Acton

Paul Martin, Wallasey

Peter Whitehead, Bethnal Green and Bow

Philip Cohen, Finchley and Golders Green

Philip Freeman, Cities of London and Westminster

Rachael Ward, Brent North

Ralph Berry, Shipley

Robbie Bentley, Bristol West

Sarah Sackman, Holborn and St Pancras

Shamik Das, Brent Central

Stephen Lapsley, Nottingham East

Tessa Milligan, Hemel Hempstead

Tom Laing, Wallasey

Tom Miller, Brent North

Tyron Wilson, Bristol East

Wrenna Robson, Runnymede and Weybridge

Scottish Rep (statements here)

Keiran O’Neill, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn

Logan Machell, Aberdeen North

LGBT Place (statements here)

Ben Roberts, Leeds North East

Logan Machell, Aberdeen North

Megan Birchall, Oldham East and Saddleworth

Robbie Bentley, Bristol West

Wrenna Robson, Runnymede and Weybridge

Women’s Place (statements here)

Cathleen Clarke, Poplar and Limehouse

Charlotte Norton, Poplar and Limehouse

Julie Ward, North West Durham

Robbie Bentley, Bristol West

Disability Place (statements here)

Aaron Mark Daniels, Ceredigion

Abdallah S. Al-Ammari, Stirling

Lucy Burke, Bury South

Robbie Bentley, Bristol West

Tom Laing, Wallasey

Tyron Wilson, Bristol East

BAME Place (statements here)

Amen Tesfay, Enfield North

Panny Antoniou, Ealing Central and Acton

Shamik Das, Brent Central