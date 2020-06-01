Open Labour attracts record number of candidates for internal elections

Open Labour has attracted a record number of candidates for its internal elections, as a fresh round of committee nominations have seen 50 activists on the party’s ‘soft left’ step forward.
Those standing include former MEP Julie Ward, past parliamentary candidates Lucy Burke and Sarah Sackman, and activist Omar Salem who confronted Boris Johnson over NHS funding at a hospital last year.
Alex Sobel has already been re-elected unopposed as the parliamentary rep on Open Labour’s committee. The Labour MP for Leeds North West co-founded the activist organisation in 2015.
There are ten ‘open places’ on the committee up for grabs, which are being contested by 43 members, plus one representative each in the Scottish, LGBT, women’s, disability and BAME categories.
A number of candidates are current or former Jewish Labour Movement committee members – a reflection of Open Labour’s strong stance on Labour antisemitism, insiders say.
With more women and BAME activists running than previously, improved regional representation and six individuals going for ‘disability rep’, Open Labour activists are said to be pleased with demographic changes.
However, it has also been noted by some that there is still significant room for improvement, with only 10 of the 43 ‘open place’ candidates – less than a quarter – being women.
According to the soft left group, it now has “well over 1,000 members”, and between 40 and 50 are being added to its ranks each week. It is fundraising to be able to employ an organiser in the future.
Activists can join Open Labour and secure voting rights until July 3rd. Voting for the Open Labour committee elections will take place between June 4th and July 4th.
Below is the full list of Open Labour candidates.
Open Places (statements here)
Aaron Mark Daniels, Ceredigion
Abi Barinski, Manchester Gorton
Alex Greer, Wansbeck
Amrita Rose, Hackney South
Andrew Ryder, Labour International
Anisha Faruk, Oxford West and Abingdon
Aydan Greatrick, Hornsey and Wood Green
Ben Roberts, Leeds North East
Callum Gordon, Guildford
Cathleen Clarke, Poplar and Limehouse
Charlotte Norton, Poplar and Limehouse
David White, Denton and Reddish
Gabe Milne, Leyton and Wanstead
Henry Mendoza, Tooting
Jake Cable, Hammersmith
James Barber, Macclesfield
James Bryan, Streatham
Joseph Hamm, Loughborough
Julie Ward, North West Durham
Kuba Stawiski, Poplar and Limehouse
Lee Glover, Manchester Central
Liam O’Rourke, Heywood and Middleton
Logan Machell, Aberdeen North
Lucy Burke, Bury South
Martin Le Brech, Aberdeen North
Mike Rowley, Oxford East
Omar Salem, Ilford North
Pablo John, Leeds North West
Panny Antoniou, Ealing Central and Acton
Paul Martin, Wallasey
Peter Whitehead, Bethnal Green and Bow
Philip Cohen, Finchley and Golders Green
Philip Freeman, Cities of London and Westminster
Rachael Ward, Brent North
Ralph Berry, Shipley
Robbie Bentley, Bristol West
Sarah Sackman, Holborn and St Pancras
Shamik Das, Brent Central
Stephen Lapsley, Nottingham East
Tessa Milligan, Hemel Hempstead
Tom Laing, Wallasey
Tom Miller, Brent North
Tyron Wilson, Bristol East
Wrenna Robson, Runnymede and Weybridge
Scottish Rep (statements here)
Keiran O’Neill, Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn
Logan Machell, Aberdeen North
LGBT Place (statements here)
Ben Roberts, Leeds North East
Logan Machell, Aberdeen North
Megan Birchall, Oldham East and Saddleworth
Robbie Bentley, Bristol West
Wrenna Robson, Runnymede and Weybridge
Women’s Place (statements here)
Cathleen Clarke, Poplar and Limehouse
Charlotte Norton, Poplar and Limehouse
Julie Ward, North West Durham
Robbie Bentley, Bristol West
Disability Place (statements here)
Aaron Mark Daniels, Ceredigion
Abdallah S. Al-Ammari, Stirling
Lucy Burke, Bury South
Robbie Bentley, Bristol West
Tom Laing, Wallasey
Tyron Wilson, Bristol East
BAME Place (statements here)
Amen Tesfay, Enfield North
Panny Antoniou, Ealing Central and Acton
Shamik Das, Brent Central
