WATCH: PM gets angry at PMQs when grilled on public trust

The Prime Minister became visibly angry when questioned by Keir Starmer at PMQs this afternoon about public trust and confidence during the coronavirus crisis.

“Another critical on trust and confidence is transparency about decision-making. On 10th May, the Prime Minister said on the question of lifting restrictions: ‘If the alert level won’t allow it, we will simply wait and go on until we’ve got it right’.

“At the time when he said that, the alert level was four and the R rate was between 0.5 and 0.9. We’re now three weeks on. Some restrictions have been lifted. So can the PM tell us what is the alert level now and what is the R rate now?”

In response, Boris Johnson exclaimed: “He knows perfectly well that the alert level does allow it! And that’s… and indeed… he didn’t raise that issue with me when he had a conversation on the telephone.”

Labour has said that the call was with all opposition leaders, not a one-on-one conversation, and that briefing setting out what the government intended to do.

The alert level remains at four, despite the Prime Minister suggesting it would move down to three before restrictions were lifted, and the UK’s R rate is now between 0.7 and 0.9.