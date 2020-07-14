Labour accuses government of being “in the slow lane” on face coverings

Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of being “in the slow lane” in response to the announcement today that wearing face coverings would become mandatory in shops.

Responding to a statement from the Health Secretary this afternoon, Ashworth described how the decision had followed “days of ministerial muddle” and stressed the importance of clarity in the pandemic.

Matt Hancock had used his statement to tell parliament that the government had “come to the decision that face coverings should be mandatory in shops and supermarkets” following contradictory comments from ministers and the PM.

Ashworth accused the minister of being slow to act. He said: “The World Health Organisation has said throughout this pandemic ‘act with speed’ – but yet again, this government appears to be in the slow lane.”

Commenting on the decision announced today, he said: “After days of ministerial muddle, we finally have a decision. I’ve long warned that this pandemic exploits ambiguity and that mixed messaging in a pandemic is so damaging.

“On Friday, we had the Prime Minister say he favoured face masks. On Sunday, we had the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster say he didn’t favour face masks. Yesterday, the Justice Secretary – unsure what to say – had to say in the end he was “perhaps” in favour.”

The Shadow Health Secretary stressed that health experts from around the world, the World Health Organisation, other governments and the government’s own advice published on May 11th had all advocated the use of face masks.

He went on to ask: “So why has it taken two months for him to make this advice mandatory, and why will it take another 11 days for the measure to come in?”

"After days of ministerial muddle, we finally have a decision," says shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth He asks why it is taking the government 11 days to require people to wear face masks in shops in Englandhttps://t.co/lHZqdA85Vy pic.twitter.com/BcWS1YwbE0 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 14, 2020

Ashworth also asked for clarity in other areas: “What now is the position on workers returning to offices? Does the government want them to return to offices – yes, or no? And can he offer greater clarity for the people of Leicester?”

The Shadow Health Secretary asked the minister what metrics would be used to judge how well Leicester is recovering from the outbreak, and when and how this will be communicated to people in the city.

Hancock replied that the government “will look at 14 days of data… we will look at that on Thursday of this week and make a public announcement as soon as is reasonably possible about whether and if any changes can be made”.

On measurements, he said: “We won’t set out specific thresholds, instead we’ll look at all of the data – both the level and the rate of change – and make the decision in consultation with local authorities.”

The Shadow Health Secretary also called on the government to commit to the winter funding that the NHS and care sector need to prepare for a second wave of the virus later in the year.

Hancock said that people would face a fine of £100 if they fail to wear a face covering. He also stated that shop staff can refuse service if someone doesn’t wear one, and that they can call the police if that person refuses to leave.

Tory MP Desmond Swayne described having to wear a face covering as a “monstrous imposition” and said that “nothing would make me less likely to go shopping than the thought of having to mask up”.

"Nothing would make me less likely to go shopping than the thought of having to mask up," says Conservative Sir Desmond Swayne who calls the new rule for shoppers in England a "monstrous imposition"https://t.co/iKXtspO6TU pic.twitter.com/e0dVtoH3K0 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 14, 2020

Labour shadow cabinet member Rachel Reeves backed the call for mandatory face coverings to be introduced on Sunday, describing it as “the sensible way forward” on The Andrew Marr Show.

The Secretary of State also told parliament today that there were 532 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, that there are 162 patients currently in mechanical ventilator beds with the virus, and that the latest number of recorded deaths is 11.