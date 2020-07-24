Legal fund for Jeremy Corbyn following Panorama settlement reaches £160,000

A fund created in response to reports that BBC journalist John Ware is taking legal action against former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has reached over £160,000.

The gofundme page was established following the settlement reached and apology issued by Labour to the journalist and several former party staffers, in relation to a libel case about a 2019 Panorama documentary.

The page, which has been donated to by 8,548 people, had an initial target of raising £20,000. Organiser Carole Morgan has written that “Jeremy’s office has been in touch and he is deeply touched by this outpouring of love and support”.

The organiser also explained that the money will remain with gofundme until “the details for distribution have been established with Jeremy’s office”.

In a statement earlier this week, Labour said it “apologises unreservedly” to the former employees and Ware and agreed to pay “substantial damages”. The settlement is believed to have cost the party between £600,000 and £750,000.

A Labour spokesperson at the time the documentary was aired had said that Ware had made “deliberate and malicious misrepresentations designed to mislead the public”.

However, in its apology to the journalist this week the party said that those statements had included “invented quotes”, “flouted journalistic ethics” and were “defamatory”.

The former leader criticised the Labour Party’s decision to apologise and settle the case, calling it a “political decision, not a legal one”. He also said the legal advice given to Labour had been that “the party had a strong defence”.

The Islington MP said: “The decision to settle these claims in this way is disappointing, and risks giving credibility to misleading and inaccurate allegations about action taken to tackle antisemitism in the Labour Party in recent years.”